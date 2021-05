What fantasy is Ms. Ford and the Southern Delaware Alliance for Racial Justice living in? Half is somewhat true, but the other half is pure gibberish. She speaks about the misrepresentation of the 1619 project. There’s no misrepresentation; it’s pure fantasy. Many many historians have come forward and debunked it as false. Those Black people brought to Virginia on an English ship were not slaves. They were brought to Virginia on a pirate ship that captured them from a Spanish ship. The English crew set them ashore to do as they wished. It was the Virginia Burgess that enslaved them. Where did I get this information? From a national park ranger (who was Black). There’s more to the story, but that is the essence.