A Soul Prophecy: How ‘What’s Going On’ still, sadly, resonates 50 years later

In Jonathan Madison’s most recent column, he wrote about a man living in total darkness and consumed by his condition. Perhaps he did not mean to draw this comparison but my interpretation of the story was to see the man as a personification of our country. To state it frankly, we have become a nation living in darkness. Predominantly as a people, we appear to be groping around in the dark, devoid of any light to guide our path morally. However, as one respondent to Jonathan’s column wrote, “we can find strength in the darkness by seeking the light of the world.” He then referenced the gospel of John, chapter 8, verse 12 in the New Testament, which reads in part: “I am the light of the world. Whoever follows me will never walk in darkness, but will have the light of life” (New International Version).