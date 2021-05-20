newsbreak-logo
Music

A Soul Prophecy: How 'What's Going On' still, sadly, resonates 50 years later

By Matthew Allen
TheGrio.com
 1 day ago
What’s Going On wasn’t an album; it was a prophecy. On May 21, 1971, Marvin Gaye released his sublime suite of angelic vocals, tribal percussion and sophisticated string arrangements that would “touch the souls of men.” Well, not only did it become a hit for Motown Records — and influence a slew of artists to express the social ills of the country with the knowledge that it could also be profitable — it also revealed bleak proof that history is destined to repeat itself.

The goal of TheGrio is to be the news portal that satisfies the desire of African-Americans to stay informed and connected with their community. TheGrio's editorial mandate is to focus on news and events that have a unique interest and/or pronounced impact within the national African Americans audience.

