A Soul Prophecy: How ‘What’s Going On’ still, sadly, resonates 50 years later
What’s Going On wasn’t an album; it was a prophecy. On May 21, 1971, Marvin Gaye released his sublime suite of angelic vocals, tribal percussion and sophisticated string arrangements that would “touch the souls of men.” Well, not only did it become a hit for Motown Records — and influence a slew of artists to express the social ills of the country with the knowledge that it could also be profitable — it also revealed bleak proof that history is destined to repeat itself.thegrio.com