We went to the front porch of the Lowcountry to ring an old bell. It was a perfect time to go to Walterboro with a special gift for the Colleton Museum and Farmers Market. I rode with Barry Ginn of Bluffton into the heart of the Lowcountry when the azaleas were afire with flamingo colors and the gray moss and delicate white petals of dogwood trees leaned in to see it. All of it was misted with the sweet aroma of wisteria vines drooping lavender blooms.