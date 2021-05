A tiger has been seen walking around the city of Houston in Texas. The wild cat was filmed lounging in someone’s front garden, leading a concerned neighbour to call the local authorities. The caller said that residents were “starting to show up with guns,” according to local police, who also said the complainer reported the tiger was staring at people.A video posted on Twitter showed a man pointing a gun at the big cat who walked towards him. No shots were ultimately fired in the 40-second footage. The police stated that the caller said the tiger “had a collar around...