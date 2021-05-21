How three women-owned businesses are faring since opening at Friendly Center during pandemic

The hospitality and hotel industry has been one of the hardest-hit industries affected by the pandemic. With an average loss of 60% in revenue, many properties were forced to close. Not to mention the yo-yoing of closures mandated by the states. One Southern California property found itself amidst shut down after shut down right after a multi-million dollar property renovation. The Westlake Village Inn had just completed the renovation of Spa Realis, a 25,000-square-foot luxury spa, a fully equipped gym, a resort-style pool with two lounge areas, a health-conscious café, and a 14-suite boutique hotel, days before the nation went on lockdown.