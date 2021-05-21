newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

HSE Hackers May Have Ticked Off Other Hackers By Drawing Attention

By Newsroom
spin1038.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe decryption key for the HSE cyber-attack is undergoing a detailed assessment. So that's to determine whether it's safe to use. The Government insists it hasn't paid a ransom to the cyber criminals who hacked into the health service's network last week. The Key Might Not Be A "Rapid Fix"

www.spin1038.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Heather Humphreys
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hackers#Hse#Cyber Security#Cyber Criminals#Cyber Attack#Government#Justice#State#Supervalu#Cyber Experts#Id#Hse Ireland#Drawing#Walk In Test Centres#People#Symptoms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Data Security
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Fraud CrimesBBC

Irish cyber-attack: Hackers bail out Irish health service for free

Hackers responsible for causing widespread disruption to the Irish health system have unexpectedly gifted it with the tool to help it recover. The Conti ransomware group was reportedly asking the health service for $20m (£14m) to restore services after the "catastrophic hack". But now the criminals have handed over the...
Public Safetywtaq.com

German cyber security chief fears hackers could target hospitals

BERLIN (Reuters) – German hospitals may be at increased risk from hackers, the head of the country’s cyber security agency said on Saturday, following two high-profile digital attacks this month on the Irish health service and a U.S. fuel pipeline. Ireland’s health service operator shut down its IT systems last...
Public SafetyCNBC

Colonial Pipeline hackers may have been hacked themselves

There are reports that DarkSide, the criminal group that hacked Colonial Pipeline, may have been hacked themselves. Multiple postings on the dark web claim DarkSide lost access to its blog and payment systems. It's unclear who may have targeted the ransomware gang. Eamon Javers joins 'The News with Shepard Smith' to discuss.
Public Safetymetafilter.com

Hackers have my social security number. Now what?

My name, street address and social security number were accessed in the Accellion hack. What can I do to mitigate potential damage?. posted by anonymous to Grab Bag (6 answers total) 6 users marked this as a favorite. What erst said above and in the meantime it might be helpful...
Public Safetyslashdot.org

Try This One Weird Trick Russian Hackers Hate

In a Twitter discussion last week on ransomware attacks, KrebsOnSecurity noted that virtually all ransomware strains have a built-in failsafe designed to cover the backsides of the malware purveyors: They simply will not install on a Microsoft Windows computer that already has one of many types of virtual keyboards installed -- such as Russian or Ukrainian. So many readers had questions in response to the tweet that I thought it was worth a blog post exploring this one weird cyber defense trick. The Twitter thread came up in a discussion on the ransomware attack against Colonial Pipeline, which earlier this month shut down 5,500 miles of fuel pipe for nearly a week, causing fuel station supply shortages throughout the country and driving up prices. The FBI said the attack was the work of DarkSide, a new-ish ransomware-as-a-service offering that says it targets only large corporations.
ComputersPopular Science

This supercomputer constantly ‘shapeshifts’ to thwart hackers

Todd Austin is a professor of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science at the University of Michigan. Lauren Biernacki is a PhD candidate in Computer Science & Engineering at the University of Michigan. This story originally featured on The Conversation. We have developed and tested a secure new computer processor that...
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

Call Of Duty Hackers Reached A New Low

Hackers are a huge problem in "Call of Duty: Warzone," and they are only getting worse. Your average, everyday hacker just boldly flaunts the game's rules and anti-cheat systems for their own amusement, which enrages legitimate players to no end. But lately, hackers have set their sights even higher — or lower, depending on your perspective.
Fraud CrimesStar-Tribune

A Hacker's Brief: Avoid these scams

Hackers and scammers are relentlessly targeting you and your neighbors. Below are just a few current local examples from CyberWyoming that may be help you avoid being snared by a scammer. PC World – Geeks Squad Team: An email that is tricking customers into thinking they already paid for a...
Public SafetyGazette

Is a hacker targeting your drinking water?

As the coronavirus pandemic stretches past a year, the world has become accustomed to facing problems we rarely, if ever, anticipated. These new challenges extend beyond logistical work-from-home issues to graver concerns: For example, how do we keep our water systems safe from hackers?. In Florida, a water treatment plant...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Pelosi says firms should not pay ransoms to hackers

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) warned Thursday that private firms should reject hackers' demands for ransoms, just hours after reports emerged that a major energy company had paid almost $5 million to help restore service following a crippling ransomware attack. Pelosi emphasized that she had no window into the internal management...
Industrysecuritytoday.com

Colonial Pipeline Will Probably Not Have to Pay Ransom to Hackers

After a ransomware attack shut down Colonial Pipeline and caused fuel shortages and panic buying on the East Coast, the company will probably not have to pay the hackers. That’s according to CNN. The report says that the company has worked with US officials and retrieved the most important stolen...
Nashville, TNWSMV

Trained hacker: This is how criminals steal money on Venmo

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A trained hacker told News4 Investigates that the popular payment app Venmo’s default setting, that makes payments automatically public, is causing people to fall for criminals’ schemes to steal their money. News4 Investigates has documented cases where Venmo users fell for hackers’ schemes and all have...
Industryraventribune.com

Hackers attack US oil pipeline – operations halted

One of the largest oil pipeline connections in United States Is the target of a hacker attack. The operating company Colonial Pipeline announced that the pipeline had been suspended. This attack affects a part of the information technology system. To control the threat, the entire system was switched to offline mode. An outside security agency is investigating the incident and law enforcement officials have been notified.
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

Pipeline hackers say they want money, not mayhem

The ransomware hacking group that shut down Colonial Pipeline last week said on its website Monday that it was looking to make money and not “problems for society.”. Reuters reports that the group, dubbed DarkSide, posted on its website that “our goal is to make money, and not creating problems for society." The group did not say how much money they were demanding. They added they were "apolitical," saying observers "do not need to tie us" to any particular government.
Orange County, NCWRAL

Lawmakers seek ban on paying ransom to hackers

A bill backed by state House leaders would ban state or local government agencies from paying ransom to hackers who take over their systems. House Bill 813 addresses "ransomware attacks," in which a hacker breaks into a network, encrypts the data so it's no longer usable, then demands a payment to decrypt the data and restore the system.
Fraud Crimessecuritytoday.com

Report: Colonial Pipeline Paid Almost $5 Million to Hackers

Colonial Pipeline paid the Eastern European hackers who attacked its network 75 Bitcoin, worth almost $5 million at the time of the ransom payment, The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday evening, backing up a report in Bloomberg News. That's contrary to reports earlier this week.