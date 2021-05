Officers in Birmingham have issued an urgent appeal to find the mother of a newborn baby boy found abandoned in a Birmingham park on Thursday evening. The boy was found at around 5:30pm wrapped in a blanketi in a park known locally as The Mound off Shannon Road in Kings Norton in the south-west of the city.The baby was taken to a hospital to be checked over, West Midlands Police said.The force said it was "extremely concerned" for the welfare of the baby's mother.Detective Inspector Allan Green said: "The baby is being cared for by medical staff and our priority...