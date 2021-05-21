Erin O'Connor suffered PTSD over skinny jibes

A television drama looks at eating disorders from the patient, physician, and family perspectives. What does it get right—and wrong?. Psychiatrists are called on to help patients with an array of stubborn mental health illnesses. Some of the most challenging to treat are also the deadliest: eating disorders. Characterized by a persistent disturbance of eating that impairs health and psychosocial functioning, these disorders include anorexia nervosa, avoidant/restrictive food intake disorder, binge eating disorder, bulimia nervosa, pica, and rumination disorder. Too often, their outcomes are tragic. Anorexia nervosa is associated with the highest mortality rate of all psychiatric disorders, with fatal outcomes observed in approximately 10% of cases, primarily from arrhythmia and suicide.1.