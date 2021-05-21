newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Erin O'Connor suffered PTSD over skinny jibes

By Bang Showbiz
Contactmusic.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleErin O'Connor was diagnosed with PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder) as a result of the criticism she faced over her skinny figure. The 43-year-old supermodel has revealed the devastating impact people's "daily opinions" of her size had on her mental health at the height of her modelling career in the '90s.

www.contactmusic.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erin O'connor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Public Disorder#Self Esteem#Stress#Daily Mail#Self Esteem#Crying#Partner Stephen Gibson#Shocking Headlines#Soul#Self Acceptance#Daily Opinions#News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
PTSD
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Women's HealthTODAY.com

'Bachelor' star Jade Roper on postpartum PTSD after traumatic birth in closet

Nearly two years after unexpectedly giving birth in her bedroom closet, reality TV star Jade Roper still tears up when recounting the first moments she held her son Brooks. "I felt like he didn't want me, which was the hardest part," Roper told TODAY Parents. "I felt like I would look at him and I felt so disconnected and he didn't know I was his mom or he didn't want me as his mom."
Weight LossPsychiatric Times

Breaking the Skinny Standard: Anorexia on Screen

A television drama looks at eating disorders from the patient, physician, and family perspectives. What does it get right—and wrong?. Psychiatrists are called on to help patients with an array of stubborn mental health illnesses. Some of the most challenging to treat are also the deadliest: eating disorders. Characterized by a persistent disturbance of eating that impairs health and psychosocial functioning, these disorders include anorexia nervosa, avoidant/restrictive food intake disorder, binge eating disorder, bulimia nervosa, pica, and rumination disorder. Too often, their outcomes are tragic. Anorexia nervosa is associated with the highest mortality rate of all psychiatric disorders, with fatal outcomes observed in approximately 10% of cases, primarily from arrhythmia and suicide.1.
Mental HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

'I suffer with anxiety, lockdown has been a relief': Frankie Bridge reveals she is thankful for opportunity to stay home as she 'doesn't have to say yes to things'

Frankie Bridge discussed her social anxiety during an appearance on Monday's Loose Women, admitting 'lockdown has been a relief'. Explaining to her fellow panellists that she finds it 'hard to say no', the doting mother, 32, explained: 'I do suffer with social anxiety, so lockdown for me has been quite a relief.'
MusicPosted by
Health

Tallulah Willis Gets Candid About Her Struggles With Body Dysmorphic Disorder in Instagram Post

Tallulah Willis, the youngest daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, is opening up about her struggles with body dysmorphic disorder (BDD). The 27-year-old posted to Instagram on May 16 about the years she spent being hyper-focused on her appearance. Since birth, she was told she looked exactly like her dad, she explained in the post. So she "punished" herself for not looking more like her mom.
businessnewswales.com

Coronavirus and Mental Health at Work

In partnership with Sanlam UK and Red Recruitment, Ince Metcalfes presents a webinar discussing coronavirus and mental health at work. Our speakers, David Baynton, Partner & Head of Employment Law at Ince Metcalfes, and Elliott Silk, Head of Commercial at Sanlam UK, discuss:. The cost of workplace absence;. Support solutions...
Soccerfemalefirst.co.uk

Chris Kamara diagnosed with hypothyroidism

Chris Kamara has revealed via Twitter that he's been diagnosed with hypothyroidism. Chris Kamara has been diagnosed with hypothyroidism. The 63-year-old soccer pundit has taken to Twitter to reveal details of his diagnosis, but has reassured fans that he's currently "on the mend" after being informed that he has an underactive thyroid gland.
Richmond, KYRichmond Register

Baptist Health Richmond supports Mental Health Awareness Month

Baptist Health Richmond believes mental health is equally as important as physical health. Our Behavioral Health team is committed to delivering compassionate, personalized care to support patients to thrive, not just survive. In recognition of May being Mental Health Awareness Month, we invite you to join us to increase the awareness of mental health in our community and commit to supporting those in need seek help.
Mental HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

'He was very proud of what I was doing': Dr. Alex George reveals tragic brother Llŷr supported Love Island star's new mental health book before taking his own life

Former Love Island star Dr. Alex George admits his late brother was proud of his efforts to help people with mental health issues before tragically taking his own life. The A&E doctor - appointed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson as a youth mental health ambassador for the government in February - confirmed the death of younger brother Llŷr, aged 19, last July.
CelebritiesHelloGiggles

Tess Holliday Set the Record Straight About Being Plus Sized and Having Anorexia

Warning: This post includes discussion of anorexia and eating disorders. On May 1st, model Tess Holliday candidly opened up to her Twitter followers about being diagnosed with anorexia and that she's currently in the recovery process. "I'm not ashamed to say it out loud anymore," Holliday wrote. "I'm the result of a culture that celebrates thinness & equates that to worth, but I get to write my own narrative now." Many of her followers thanked her for speaking up about being plus-sized and having an eating disorder—two things that are rarely equated in conversation.
CelebritiesDelaware County Daily Times

Demi Lovato: I still struggle with my eating disorder daily

Demi Lovato still “struggles” with her eating disorder on a “daily” basis. The 28-year-old singer has previously been open about her battle with an eating disorder, and on Thursday (05.05.21), she took to Instagram to reveal that whilst she still finds herself constantly battling the lasting effects of the disorder, she now knows she is “worth it”.
Mental Healthhauterrfly.com

Sameera Reddy Reveals She Felt Overweight, Had Alopecia After First Pregnancy. She Felt Better After Seeking Help.

Looking at the world around us, I’ve become increasingly confident that I wouldn’t want to bring a child into this world. But that’s probably not the only reason. See, motherhood scares me, especially having read the accounts of what women go through. And painful labour is only the tip of the iceberg. There are a lot of health issues that women develop postpartum as well, from depression to ailments they didn’t have before, like blood pressure and so on. And sometimes, the precarious psychological health of the mother can manifest itself physically too. Recently, actor Sameera Reddy, who is a mother of two adorable children, revealed how things got really tough after her first pregnancy, and what it took to deal with it and avoid feeling the same during her second pregnancy.
Celebritiesnolangroupmedia.com

Hilaria Baldwin's son has allergic reaction

Hilaria Baldwin had a "scary experience" when her son had an allergic reaction. The author admits she was very panicked when her son Eduardo, eight months, suffered a reaction, describing it as "one of those horrible moments a parent dreads". Writing on Instagram, she shared: "We had a scary experience...
CelebritiesPosted by
TheMighty

Grimes Shares She Was Hospitalized for a Panic Attack Post-SNL Appearance

Panic attacks can be scary, something that singer Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, knows very well. Grimes appeared on Saturday Night Live as Princess Peach on Saturday’s Elon Musk-hosted episode (Grimes has been in a relationship with Musk since 2018). In an Instagram post, Grimes wrote on Wednesday that she had a panic attack and went to the hospital, adding, “Which tbh was quite scary and I suppose it’s a good time to start therapy.”
MilitaryBBC

Lance Shingler: Inquest into veteran with PTSD begins

The partner of an Iraq veteran who died after struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) has told his inquest he was the "love of my life". Lance Shingler, 34, who served with the Army in Northern Ireland and Iraq, died on 13 February 2020, Birmingham Coroner's Court heard. At the...
Mental Healthslashdot.org

MDMA Passes a Big Test For PTSD Treatment

In an important step toward medical approval, MDMA, the illegal drug popularly known as Ecstasy or Molly, was shown to bring relief to those suffering from severe post-traumatic stress disorder when paired with talk therapy. Of the 90 people who took part in the new study, which is expected to be published later this month in Nature Medicine, those who received MDMA during therapy experienced a significantly greater reduction in the severity of their symptoms compared with those who received therapy and an inactive placebo. Two months after treatment, 67 percent of participants in the MDMA group no longer qualified for a diagnosis of PTSD, compared with 32 percent in the placebo group. MDMA produced no serious adverse side effects. Some participants temporarily experienced mild symptoms like nausea and loss of appetite.
YogaYoga Journal

How Yoga Helped Me Cope with Childhood Trauma and Loss

As I was sitting in my seventh-grade social studies class, the unmistakable crackle of the loudspeaker interrupted: “Lisa Fierer, please come immediately to the principal’s office.” Trudging down the hallway, I wondered what infraction I’d get busted for this time. Two policemen greeted me and escorted me to their patrol car. The police had picked up my siblings, too. What was going on? Forty-five minutes later, with their eyes downcast, they informed us that our mother had died and our father was in the hospital. Days later, I learned from the newspapers that my father had been arrested for my mother’s murder.
Health Servicesgreensboro.com

Erin Naylor, Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home

One of the most difficult aspects of Erin Naylor’s job as a hospice nurse during the COVID pandemic has been limiting the number of visitors in patients’ rooms. “This challenge has meant heartache for our staff and family members of our patients. But we were not left hopeless,” she says.