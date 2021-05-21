Youth Conservation Corps has six openings for area teens

Arizona Youth Partnership, the Copper Basin Coalition and the Copper Corridor Coalition are working together to provide a day of leadership, advocacy, learning and fun for Gila County youth in June. Five day-long youth leadership conferences will be held throughout the county to provide youth between the ages of 10-18 an opportunity to learn from individuals that are leaders in the community about how to set goals and become leaders to advocate for themselves and their community. They will also participate in fun and active breakout sessions to learn about the harm of underage drinking and substance abuse, and the importance of teamwork. These sessions will entail information through a radio-controlled RC Car Race, Escape Room and Teen Maze. Each youth attending the conferences will receive a t-shirt and an opportunity to receive prizes and raffle items including but not limited to: bicycles, rodeo tickets, gift cards, sports memorabilia, movie tickets, and tickets to Bearzona and other fun locations. Lunch, snacks and water will be provided. This is a unique opportunity for our youth to attend a professional conference where they will gain skills for a healthy future. The dates and locations are: Wednesday, June 9 in Hayden, Monday, June14 in Globe, Wednesday, June 16 in Tonto Basin, Monday, June 28 in Payson and Wednesday, June 30 in Young. For more information or to register your youth for one of the locations please contact Julie Craig with AZYP at (928) 961-0426 or by email at [email protected] The deadline to register is May 17.