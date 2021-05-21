newsbreak-logo
Youth Conservation Corps has six openings for area teens

By Teresa McQuerrey, Roundup staff reporter
Payson Roundup
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRim Country young people, ages 17 and older, have an opportunity to earn $486 per week with the Youth Conservation Corps. This work is for young people who love being outdoors in the Tonto National Forest that surrounds Payson. The Arizona Youth Conservation Corps and Gila County government have extended the application deadline for June-July outdoor jobs.

