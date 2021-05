If the Vikings are going to rebound from a 7-9 finish in 2020 and return to the playoffs, they are likely going to need a strong finish to the regular season. The NFL released its schedule on Wednesday evening and the Vikings learned they will play their final four games against NFC opponents and three of four against NFC North foes. So how will the Vikings fare with a revamped defense and what should be an improved offensive line for Kirk Cousins?