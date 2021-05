Picture this: it's 80 degrees. It's a gorgeous summer day. You're fully vaxxed and your lips are finally seeing the light of day after hiding behind a mask for what feels like forever. It's time to flex with a summer-y, punchy pout, and that means restocking your makeup arsenal with some long-lasting lip tints and lip stains. They'll stay in place all day (and night) on steamy days, and they'll hold up when slipping your mask on and off. And hey, if the product can also be swiped on the cheeks for an all-over boost of color, all the better. That's why, in our expert opinion, a lip stain checks every box for the perfect warm weather look.