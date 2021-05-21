newsbreak-logo
The Apprentice 'cancels trips abroad' for new series

femalefirst.co.uk
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article'The Apprentice' will be forced to axe trips abroad for the upcoming 16th series due to the coronavirus pandemic. 'The Apprentice' has cancelled trips abroad for the new series. The BBC business show is returning in 2022 with filming set to get underway towards the end of this year, but...

