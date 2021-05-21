13 On Your Side Forecast: Very Warm Weekend

Keep the coats handy this morning! It's another chilly start to our day. We're heading out the door to dry skies and temperatures in the 40s. While it may be breezy today, the sunshine isn't going to let us down. Most of the cloud cover will exit this morning. Dry and clear skies will be on tap this afternoon. Despite the strong northeasterly flow, highs shouldn't have any problems reaching the mid to upper 60s.