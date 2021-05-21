13 On Your Side Forecast: Very Warm Weekend

Central Pennsylvanians should brace for heavy rain, thunder, hail and up to 35 mph winds Saturday afternoon, forecasters said. Scattered but numerous showers could fall over parts of the midstate this afternoon through about 6 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. Some showers tied to a “strong upper air...
Tropical Storm Andres on Sunday became the earliest storm on record to develop in the eastern Pacific. The storm took shape hundreds of miles west of Mexico and is weakening as it heads further west out to sea. The National Hurricane Center is predicting an active above-average hurricane season this year in the Pacific -- running from May 15 to Nov. 30 -- and in the Atlantic from June 1 to Nov. 30.
Sunny to partly cloudy and very warm Friday afternoon. TODAY: Increasing cloudiness Friday afternoon with a small chance for scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs today will climb into the mid and upper-80s. TONIGHT: After a few evening rain showers, skies will generally clear overnight. Morning lows Saturday will be...
Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Cambridge: Tuesday, May 18: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Chance rain showers in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Chance Rain Showers; Friday, May 21: Chance light rain in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night;
Another nice day today with some cloud coverage coming in early. Thursday will see more sunshine, with highs again in the lower 80’s and upper 70’s. Light winds will continue through the weekend. We’ll see warmer temps on Friday, and possibly 90 degree temps coming for Sunday. Expect cooler temps...
It’s going to be another warm and muggy day across SWFL. Mostly sunny skies will heat us up quick out of the low 70s into the upper 80s to low/mid 90s heading inland by the afternoon. It will be a bit muggy on top of the heat, so it will...
Keep the coats handy this morning! It's another chilly start to our day. We're heading out the door to dry skies and temperatures in the 40s. While it may be breezy today, the sunshine isn't going to let us down. Most of the cloud cover will exit this morning. Dry and clear skies will be on tap this afternoon. Despite the strong northeasterly flow, highs shouldn't have any problems reaching the mid to upper 60s.
A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of zero to 10. 6/10: Continuing with a cooler lean, but variable skies are sunny, cloudy and in between. Today: Sunny morning, more afternoon clouds, light shower? Highs: 63-68. Tonight: Cooler with a light evening shower possible. Lows: 39-45.
TODAY: It’s a cool morning with temperatures dropping into the 30s again. Some spotty frost is possible early on says Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Kirstie Zontini. Sunshine through the afternoon and temperatures will climb back to the middle 60s. FRIDAY: No frost to worry about with temperatures starting out in...
Warm again on Sunday Afternoon along with more clouds. Expect an afternoon high in the upper 70s to near 80 and a breeze from the south-southwest at 10mph. A few isolated afternoon showers are possible north, but most locally staying dry. 80s should stick around for the start of next...
Sunday carries a better chance for any afternoon showers to develop into storms. Any thunderstorms should remain below severe limits, but keep an eye on the radar if you have outdoor plans. Monday carries a small risk for storms, too. High temperatures will climb to near 80 degrees!. Most of...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A lingering chill remains in place tonight ahead of a warming trend on the way through the weekend. Tonight will be clear and chilly with temperatures returning to the lower 50s along the beaches and the upper 40s inland. Sunny skies will return on Friday...