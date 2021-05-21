Cedar Point removes mask requirement for fully vaccinated guests, park will not ask for proof of vaccination
SANDUSKY, Ohio — Cedar Point is making some changes to its mask policy for guests who are fully vaccinated heading into the park’s second weekend of the 2021 season. Park officials now say face coverings are recommended – but no longer required – for fully vaccinated guests whether indoors or outdoors. That’s a change from the park’s initial mask policy when the 2021 season began last weekend, which required all guests ages 10 and older to wear a face covering while indoors unless actively eating or drinking.www.wkyc.com