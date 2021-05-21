Cedar Point removes mask requirement for fully vaccinated guests, park will not ask for proof of vaccination

I thought the day would never come, I finally was able to take a vacation. After the year we had, I felt as though I needed and deserved one, although, I was extremely nervous. While doing everything I could to remain safe— limiting my outside interactions, quarantining for 14 days before my flight, taking a Covid-19 test three days before my flight, and even double masking— the thought of getting on a plane really took away my excitement to be on vacation.