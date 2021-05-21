Janelle Brown From ‘Sister Wives’ Admits She’s A Stalker

Janelle Brown from Sister Wives on TLC seems quite popular with fans. Well, usually, but she actually took a bit of heat from them in the last season of the show. However, on her Instagram, most of her fans only say nice things about her at the moment. Actually, she seems like a fun character and often posts interactive things so her fans can engage directly with her. However, she just admitted that she’s a stalker. So, what’s going on?