Album review: twenty one pilots – Scaled And Icy
Twenty one pilots’ third album, Vessel, flew somewhat under the radar upon release in 2013, particularly outside their native United States. A charming, emotionally rich LP built around the combination of Tyler Joseph’s keys and Josh Dun’s drums, the record eventually built significant momentum which led into Blurryface, the duo’s outstanding 2015 album and career-defining moment. Despite swapping that wide-eyed optimism for an altogether darker take on alt.pop with 2018’s Trench, twenty one pilots’ sixth full-length Scaled And Icy sees the band return to a sound more in line with their earlier material. And while it doesn’t deliver a knockout blow as they did with career highlights Stressed Out and Heathens, it’s a bright and fun record which once more showcases Tyler and Josh’s songwriting chops.www.kerrang.com