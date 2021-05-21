newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Album review: twenty one pilots – Scaled And Icy

By Words: Jake Richardson
Kerrang
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleTwenty one pilots’ third album, Vessel, flew somewhat under the radar upon release in 2013, particularly outside their native United States. A charming, emotionally rich LP built around the combination of Tyler Joseph’s keys and Josh Dun’s drums, the record eventually built significant momentum which led into Blurryface, the duo’s outstanding 2015 album and career-defining moment. Despite swapping that wide-eyed optimism for an altogether darker take on alt.pop with 2018’s Trench, twenty one pilots’ sixth full-length Scaled And Icy sees the band return to a sound more in line with their earlier material. And while it doesn’t deliver a knockout blow as they did with career highlights Stressed Out and Heathens, it’s a bright and fun record which once more showcases Tyler and Josh’s songwriting chops.

www.kerrang.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stevie Wonder
Person
Josh Dun
Person
Tyler Joseph
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Twenty One Pilots#Blurryface#Heathens#Icy#Vessel Songs#Slick Guitars#Singing#Career Defining Moment#Brilliance#Review#Vessel Esque Moment#Line#Flashes#Fare#Verdict#Recall#Proof#Fun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Musicloudersound.com

Tool: 10,000 Days - Album Of The Week Club review

We check over 130 million products every day for the best prices. Lost Keys (Blame Hofmann) On its release in 2006, Tool's fourth album 10,000 Days was viewed as a disappointment by some, for no other reason than it took so long to arrive (five years - little did we know what was to come) and because of the album it had to follow, the band's 2001 masterpiece Lateralus.
MusicRegister Citizen

Twenty One Pilots Visit a Magical Toy Store in 'Choker' Video

Twenty One Pilots have shared a new song, “Choker,” together with a darkly funny music video that places band members Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun in a magical toy store. The video begins with Joseph entering the toy store, where Dun is the cashier and the only other occupant is a dog wearing a bandana. Joseph notices a toy dragon in the store’s display case, but when he tries to buy it, Dun ignores him, instead playing a drum kit that seems to appear out of nowhere. Joseph gives up and starts to walk away when suddenly a blue light flashes behind him. He turns around, walks back, and sees that the dog has turned into a miniature model next to the dragon in the display case. Getting an idea, Joseph steals the dragon and runs off, but not before Dun can catch him and add the singer to his collection.
MusicKerrang

twenty one pilots have announced their own official Chipotle burrito

Not content with having a brand-new album and huge livestream on the way this month, twenty one pilots have also been busy creating their very own burrito (yes, really). The duo – Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun – have teamed up with Chipotle to create their own custom burrito filled with chicken, white rice, fresh tomato salsa, roasted chilli-corn salsa, cheese, romaine lettuce and queso blanco. Available now, you can grab it via the app or online.
Music1029thebuzz.com

Twenty One Pilots Now Have A Burrito Named After Them

There’s now a burrito named after Twenty One Pilots. Band members, Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun have joined up with Chipotle Mexican Grill to create their favorite burrito. The band posted a video of them making the burrito which contained white rice, chicken, queso blanco, fresh tomato salsa, roasted chili-corn salsa, cheese, and romaine lettuce.
Musicstereoboard.com

Twenty One Pilots Post New Track Saturday Ahead Of 'Scaled And Icy' Release

Twenty One Pilots have dropped a new song, Saturday. The uplifting pop track unfurls around a catchy, synth melody and marks the latest preview of Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun's forthcoming LP, 'Scaled And Icy', due out this Friday (May 21). It follows the previously shared early singles Choker and Shy Away.
Musicrock947.com

House of Guac: Twenty One Pilots launch signature burrito with Chipotle

Twenty One Pilots are going from a “House of Gold” to the House of Guac. Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun have joined forces with Chipotle to create their own signature burrito, stuffed with chicken, white rice, fresh tomato salsa, roasted chili-corn salsa, cheese, romaine lettuce and queso blanco. The duo...
Musicmaroonweekly.com

Album Review: “Heart” by Eric Church

When listening to the radio, it can sometimes be hard to tell one artist apart from another when all the songs seem to have the same sound and beat. But one artist who never sounds like anyone else is country superstar Eric Church. Delivering his unique sound and heartfelt tunes, Church is back with “Heart,” his seventh studio album, the first of the triple album release “Heart,” out on April 16, “&” on April 20, and “Soul,” on April 23.
Musiclawrentian.com

Album Review: Liquidator by The Harry J Allstars

Socially conscious lyrics are one of the hallmarks of reggae. Of course, reggae artists cover a broad variety of subjects with their songs, from love to religion. Some may simply aim to convey generally optimistic vibes to their audience. However, artists like the legendary Bob Marley, Burning Spear or Peter Tosh helped advance reggae beyond its early days as straightforward dance music to music that could raise the political awareness of listeners by speaking out against oppression. But what then is left when reggae lacks lyrics entirely? Liquidator by the Harry J Allstars is an influential early instrumental reggae album, and unsurprisingly, the lack of lyrics might throw some listeners for a loop.
Musicmxdwn.com

Album Review: A Winged Victory for the Sullen – Invisible Cities

Fostering unease is no new concept for musicians. Artists like Suicide and Scott Walker notably weaponized unease in their music, carving out whole spaces for experimental artists to push boundaries without breaking eardrums. But creating something uneasy and enjoyable is a completely different ballgame. As talented as the aforementioned artists are, they’re certainly not enjoyable to most people. Invisible Cities, the latest from A Winged Victory for the Sullen, however, is rather enjoyable. But each second of delight pairs with looming catastrophe. Something lurks on the outskirts of the city and prowls through the empty streets at dusk. It’s the fear that makes this special.
Rock Musiceriereader.com

Album Review: Gojira // Fortitude

With *Fortitude, Gojira have cemented their place as one of progressive metal's most important bands. The seventh album from the Ondres, France quartet is a step beyond in their already impressive catalog. Recorded in their New York City studio, this marks the band's return from their landmark 2016 album *Magma. Curiously, there's almost a positive feel on this record. Filled by the band's trademark heaviness, *Fortitude exists as a slightly more accessible endeavor than previous offerings. Twenty-five years after their formation, Gojira find themselves at the top of their game. The 11 tracks flow gracefully from one to another, with standout moments like the title track and the aptly named "The Chant." Feelings are codified, coalescing in sections of unforgettable fuzzy grandeur that you'll be tempted to sing along with. The family tree of metal is evident here, with sections that hearken to Led Zeppelin, Sepultura, and Iron Maiden, as well as contemporaries like Meshuggah and Mastadon. There's shredding aplenty, as evidenced in the opening licks of "Another World'' melded seamlessly with epic sequences of forceful riffs and choruses.
Musicourculturemag.com

Album Review: Iceage, ‘Seek Shelter’

In the music video for ‘The Holding Hand’, Iceage frontman Elias Bender Rønnenfelt holds a lit candle to his face, staring at his reflection in the mirror. When the rest of his band members do the same, there is a sense of despondency and disassociation; with him, it’s as if he’s peering straight through your soul, even when his look is directed sideways or his eyes are kept shakily shut. It’s both a lucid performance and a direct confrontation, and it captures the magnetism of the Danish band’s music at its best: living in the suspended moment between a deathly stare and a deranged laugh, it’s not so much a vessel for pure darkness as much as it illuminates the dualities of the shadowy place from which it springs. When they strike the right balance, it can sound both restless and haunting, visceral yet steeped in melancholy.
MusicLaredo Morning Times

Shaed's 'High Dive' Is a Sharp, Smart Pop Outing Loaded With Synths and Strings: Album Review

Shaed are a Washington DC-based trio who scored a massive hit two years ago with “Trampoline,” a song from their second EP that featured Zayn on the remix. The group is essentially an electronic-pop outfit, comprised of twin brothers Max and Spencer Ernst, the latter of whom is married to singer Chelsea Lee (a situation that certainly sounds like a recipe for disaster, although the group has been together for a decade) and songs with sharp, smart, dramatic hooks.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Mitski Shares New This Is Where We Fall Song “The End”: Listen

Mitski has shared a new piece of music, composed for a new graphic novel called This Is Where We Fall. The song, titled “The End,” is narrated by Chris Miskiewicz, the co-creator/writer of the graphic novel. Miskiewicz was also the co-writer on “The Baddy Man”—a cut from the graphic novel soundtrack that Mitski shared back in March. Listen to “The End” below.
Musicmxdwn.com

Album Review: Great Lake Swimmers – The Waves, The Wake

Orchestras and classical music as a whole are wonderful tools in a songwriter’s arsenal if used correctly. Too often, they are thrown as a shortcut towards emotion rather than accentuating something else; look at “I Don’t Wanna Miss a Thing” and tons of overwrought ballads that bring in a full strings section and choir yet are too thinly written to earn it. It can get exhausting to suffer through dramatic pianos or over-the-top crescendos on song after song, which was a problem for Weezer when they decided to get classical on Ok Human. Their most useful attributes are interesting textures and sounds to create a richer, more interesting soundscape or to crank up the melodrama and power to another level. Tony Dekker, frontman of the long-running folk band Great Lake Swimmers, got into this style because he was tired of “the sound of the standard acoustic guitar and typical folk-rock lineup.” While The Waves, The Wake is one of the band’s most interesting to date, the compositions are draining yet flat, and Dekker’s vocals leave much to be desired with their robotic, dead-eyed lack of passion.
Musicmxdwn.com

Album Review: Sophia Kennedy – Monsters

Sophia Kennedy, a German American alternative artist, recently released her sophomore album titled Monsters. The singer-songwriter’s emotional 13 tracks tell her story in a distinct, meaningful way. Her intriguing use of production techniques, blending musical styles and enchanting vocals set her apart from other artists. The second track of the...