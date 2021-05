Harry Styles is filming My Policeman, in which he plays a man married to a woman who knows that he is in love with another man, and the triangle of woe that ensues. (It’s based on a novel.) They’re filming on the beach in Brighton, and thus, scoring some free publicity from the nosy lenses that sniffed out (or were told) the location, which, THANK YOU EVERYONE, this hurts no one and helps bloggers during this weird time where events still aren’t REALLY back but people are going out SLIGHTLY more. We appreciate your outdoor film and TV shoots, truly.