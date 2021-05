Thomas Tuchel has said he has no intention of ruining the positive atmosphere at Chelsea by getting involved in disputes over transfers. Tuchel, who had a reputation as a fiery character at Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund, does not want to do anything to disturb the peace at Stamford Bridge. The manager has made a stunning impact since arriving near the end of the January transfer window and he feels that not having to worry about recruitment has allowed him to embrace the simplicity of coaching.