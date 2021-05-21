newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Psst . . . Starbucks Gives Away a Free Drink For Your Birthday! Here's How to Get One

By Haley Lyndes
Posted by 
POPSUGAR
POPSUGAR
 22 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Is it your birthday? If so, there's one very important thing you should know: you can get a free drink from Starbucks. The coffee hub has hundreds of delicious drinks, like its Strawberry Funnel Cake Frappuccino or viral Edward drink (which comes from its secret menu), that are delicious to suck up any day of the week, let alone on your birthday. If you're feeling more hungry than thirsty, that's OK too! Starbucks also allows you to redeem a tasty treat for your birthday reward. Just remember that you can't get both — so choose wisely! To do this, you must be signed up as a Starbucks Rewards member. If not, no big deal; here's what you need to know.

www.popsugar.com
POPSUGAR

POPSUGAR

New York City, NY
23K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.

 https://www.popsugar.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Happy Birthday#Mobile App#Frappuccino#Birthdate#Food Drink#Free Drinks#App#Starbucks Rewards#Viral Edward Drink#Delicious Drinks#Tasty#Personal Info
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Starbucks
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Stamford, CTStamford Advocate

Vaccinated diners can get a free drink at some Stamford restaurants. Here's where

STAMFORD — After a year of limited hours, capacity limits, and takeaway orders at restaurants all across the state, drinks are on the house. The Connecticut Restaurant Association and Gov. Ned Lamont announced in late April its Drinks on Us push. Starting on May 19, diners that have received at least their first COVID vaccine are eligible for a free drink at participating restaurants. And so far, foodies ready to kick back and sip a cold one are eligible to do so at at least 17 restaurants in the city.
RetailPosted by
Mashed

Mother's Day 2021: Where To Get The Best Food Freebies And Deals

Mother's Day is just around the corner and there are, of course, freebies and deals that you'll want to take advantage of. Whether you want to give mom a break by taking her out to lunch or you'd like to give her the gift of a well deserved night out with a gift card to a restaurant, there are a ton of great options this year. You might even want to double up on some of the gift card deals to keep one for yourself.
Public HealthCNET

Krispy Kreme's free vaccine doughnut is still happening. Here's how to get one this weekend

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than a third of the US population is fully vaccinated and about 47% of Americans had received at least one dose as of Friday. (Here's how to get a COVID-19 vaccine if you haven't yet.) Vaccines are rolling out for all people age 16 and up and the Pfizer vaccine received final approval for children ages 12-15 this week from the CDC. And the good news keeps on coming: Krispy Kreme announced a sweet incentive earlier this spring to help boost vaccinations. Yes, free doughnuts.
Food & Drinksthekingdominsider.com

Get a Tiana Frappuccino on Your Next Visit to Starbucks!

We had previously shared that you can order a WandaVision Frappuccino at Starbucks, and now there’s another Disney-themed drink you can order!. While we wait for Splash Mountain to be re-themed as Princess and the Frog, you can get a Princess Tiana-inspired Frappuccino next time you go to Starbucks without having to go all the way down to the Bayou! Of course this isn’t a regular menu item so it’s going to be a special order request. Totally the Bomb put together the recipe so that next time you go to order you are prepared to give your Barista the instructions!
RestaurantsPosted by
POPSUGAR

Starbucks Has a Secret Peanut Butter Cup Frappuccino — Here's How to Order It

It's a well-known fact that chocolate and peanut butter are one of the best food combinations. Whether they're mixed up for candy, a drink, or even a sweet-and-salty snack, I'll always say yes to eating it, and I'll always be hooked. That's why I was so excited when I saw a Peanut Butter Cup Frappuccino on Starbucks's secret menu. It's basically just a Mocha Frappuccino with toffee nut syrup (Starbucks doesn't carry peanut butter, so the toffee nut is used as an alternative), but the slight spin on the drink gives it a whole new lane of flavor.
MoviesPosted by
FanSided

This is not a drill: There’s a Spider-Man drink on the Starbucks secret menu

With great power comes great delicious beverages. That’s how the saying goes, isn’t it? And it couldn’t be more true at Starbucks!. It certainly applies to the Spider-Man drink Marvel fans can now get at Starbucks — assuming they know how to order it. Another addition to the chain’s secret menu, this one is a refreshing treat that’s perfect for the summer.
Food & DrinksPopSugar

We Can't Wait to Get Our Hands on Starbucks's New Rainbow Dome Tumbler For Pride

If you like pretty shiny things (who doesn't?), prepare to feast your eyes! Starbucks is bringing us a colorful treat with its new summer collection of cups, and in particular with its — drum roll please — rainbow dome tumbler. The tumbler, which changes color in the light, comes with a super-cool dome-shaped lid that features a kaleidoscope on top and rainbow straw. The kaleidoscope reflects light in all sorts of directions, so you can sip your next Starbucks Oreo Frappuccino (or whatever summer drink you prefer) in style. And while this isn't technically an official Pride Month tumbler like ones they've released in the past, it still works perfectly for celebrations!
RestaurantsThrillist

Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Food for Mother's Day

Mother's Day is big deal at restaurants. There's a lot of good food to be had. Restaurants pull out all the stops on Mother's Day. Just as you might be feeling extra generous on this familial holiday, restaurants are offering big perks for mothers and mother figures. The holiday is...
Fairfield, CTMiddletown Press

Vaccinated? Here's where you can get a free drink in Fairfield

As COVID-19 restrictions begin to lift in Connecticut Wednesday, Gov. Ned Lamont has partnered with the Connecticut Restaurant Association to launch the #CTDrinksOnUs campaign. From May 19 to May 31, residents that received the COVID vaccine will be able to select one drink from a list of pre-set drinks at...
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
MIX 94.9

Coborn’s Giving Away Free Protein Shakes Through May 22

Coborn's is giving away free protein shakes to customers now through Sunday, May 22. It's a Pirq brand shake that's completely plant-based. According to Coborn's official Facebook page, the drink, 'contains no artificial ingredients, no artificial sweeteners, and no added sugar." The product advertises that it's a 'super food'. Each...
RestaurantsThrillist

You Can Get $5 Off Your Jimmy John's Order Every Day Until June 13

All you have to do is type in a promo code for online orders. Jimmy John's is one of the nation's premier sub sandwich chains, known for its fresh bread and substantial portions. To kick off summer on a happy note, JJ decided that it will offer fans $5 off online orders from now until Sunday, June 13. If you haven't tried Jimmy John's before, let this discount be your motivation. If you're already a fan, consider this offer a gift from the gods.