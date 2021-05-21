Psst . . . Starbucks Gives Away a Free Drink For Your Birthday! Here's How to Get One

Is it your birthday? If so, there's one very important thing you should know: you can get a free drink from Starbucks. The coffee hub has hundreds of delicious drinks, like its Strawberry Funnel Cake Frappuccino or viral Edward drink (which comes from its secret menu), that are delicious to suck up any day of the week, let alone on your birthday. If you're feeling more hungry than thirsty, that's OK too! Starbucks also allows you to redeem a tasty treat for your birthday reward. Just remember that you can't get both — so choose wisely! To do this, you must be signed up as a Starbucks Rewards member. If not, no big deal; here's what you need to know.