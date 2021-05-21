newsbreak-logo
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Friday

By Matthew J. Belvedere, CNBC
NBC San Diego
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:. U.S. proposes global minimum corporate tax rate floor of 15%. 1. Stocks set for more gains after halting 3-day losing streak. Money Report. U.S. stock futures pointed to a second straight day of...

