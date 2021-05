Pinto Basto are pleased to share a recent rail transport handled with cooperation and assistance from fellow PCN members, Eastern Shipping and Hecksher Polska. António Tavares Barreto at Pinto Basto explains; “The project involved the dedicated rail transport from FOR Constanta in Romania to FOR Lubartów in Poland with the fantastic cooperation of Eastern Shipping. To continue the delivery from the rail station to the final site, the cargo was lifted with floating cranes with the discharging at the site performed the same way - a good job by Hecksher Polska.”