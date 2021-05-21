newsbreak-logo
Feeling like summer

By Audrey Leigh
hoiabc.com
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleHere we go! We're kicking the weekend off with hot and humid conditions. Above average temperatures are expected through the weekend into the next work week. A/C will be working overtime over the next few days as temperatures make a run to the 90s! Today, conditions feeling sticky along with partly sunny skies as clouds increasing throughout the day. Plan for highs in the low to mid-80s. A slim chance to see a light drizzle later this afternoon as a moisture out west may bring some to the heart of Illinois.

