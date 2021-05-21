Feeling like summer

Here we go! We're kicking the weekend off with hot and humid conditions. Above average temperatures are expected through the weekend into the next work week. A/C will be working overtime over the next few days as temperatures make a run to the 90s! Today, conditions feeling sticky along with partly sunny skies as clouds increasing throughout the day. Plan for highs in the low to mid-80s. A slim chance to see a light drizzle later this afternoon as a moisture out west may bring some to the heart of Illinois.