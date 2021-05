Back in March, Google released a video showing how Zen things can be when you transfer data from your old phone to your brand new Pixel. The whole process involves moving the SIM card in your current phone into the SIM tray on your new Pixel handset. After plugging in a cable to connect both your current handset and your new Pixel, tap on certain prompts found on the Pixel's screen to kick off the process of transferring the data from your current Apple iPhone (?) to the brand spanking new Pixel that is now your possession.