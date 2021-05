In the most recent season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Kandi Burruss shared the emotional journey of watching her oldest daughter, Riley Burruss, go off to college for the very first time. Although Riley was super excited to move to New York City to attend New York University, Kandi had some concerns about how well her daughter would fare on her own. During a May 9 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, in which Riley appeared along 12 other kids from Bravo, she shared an update on how her freshman year went down.