newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Miriam Margolyes was propositioned by Warren Beatty

By Celebretainment
Rochester Sentinel
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMiriam Margolyes claims Warren Beatty propositioned her. The 80-year-old actress - who is a lesbian and has been with her partner, Heather Sutherland, for 52 years - crossed paths with the womanising actor when she was auditioning for the 1981 movie 'Reds' and has recalled his direct way of flirting.

www.rochsent.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miriam Margolyes
Person
Warren Beatty
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Reds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesMetroWest Daily News

Director Rob Reiner recalls the first terrible day on 'Misery' set, losing star Warren Beatty

Director Rob Reiner is revealing the moments of agony he faced making the classic 1990 thriller "Misery." Reiner, 74, spoke about troubles with his leading man and shooting the opening scene more than three decades ago for the "Misery" introduction in TCM Classic Film Festival's "Masters of Filmmaking." The Stephen King adaptation starring James Caan and Kathy Bates, who won an Oscar for her role, will air on HBO Max through Sunday.
Celebritieswfav951.com

Celebrity Gossip: Lori Loughlin, Helen Mirren, Joel Edgergon + More!

LORI LOUGHLIN IS HEADING TO MEXICO: Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Gianulli have been granted permission to travel to Mexico for a family vacation. According to TMZ , the couple will spend time in San Jose del Cabo from June 16th to June 21st. Documents obtained by the outlet say Loughlin has paid her $150k fine and fulfilled her community service requirement and Mossimo has remained in compliance with the terms of his supervised release.
CelebritiesVanity Fair

Pierce Brosnan Celebrates His Birthday With Danny DeVito and His “Handsome Cranium”

Pierce Brosnan celebrated his 68th birthday with his closest family and friends, as well as Danny DeVito's “handsome cranium.”. On Wednesday, the actor posted a photo of himself blowing out the candles on his birthday cake to his Instagram account, writing in the caption, “A happy birthday it was, thank you dear friends and family, near and afar.” He added, “And yes, thats the back of Mr Danny Divito’s [sic] handsome cranium,” as the backside of the It's Always Sunny star's head is the only thing visible in the foreground of the shot. While it might surprise fans to discover that DeVito and the former James Bond are pals, the two actors both starred in Tim Burton's 1996 sci-fi black comedy Mars Attacks! and have apparently remained in touch ever since.
MoviesMarietta Daily Journal

David Oyelowo was inspired by Steven Spielberg on The Water Man

David Oyelowo was inspired by Steven Spielberg as he made his directorial debut on 'The Water Man'. The 45-year-old actor both directs and stars in the drama flick and explained how he hoped to recreate Spielberg flicks such as 'The Goonies' as they sparked conversation in his family and "didn't speak down" to audiences.
TV Seriesheyuguys.com

Toni Collette joins Colin Firth in HBO true crime series ‘The Staircase’

Toni Collette is the latest name to join HBO’s limited true-crime series ‘The Staircase’, she joins Colin Firth who plays the lead. The eight-episode series will follow novelist Michael Peterson (Firth), his North Carolina family, and Kathleen’s suspicious death. Collette will take on the role of Kathleen. Harrison Ford was...
Moviesmoviesinfocus.com

Uncovering Curiosities: Billy Wilder’s WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION

Released in 1957, Billy Wilder’s Witness for the Prosecution is an exceptional courtroom drama based on the play by Agatha Christie. Tyrone Power is the man accused of murder, Charles Laughton is the Barrister trying to get him off and Marlene Dietrich is the wife or may or may not want her husband to swing from the gallows. It’s a masterful piece of filmmaking, which hits all the right notes from what you want from this type of film.
CelebritiesThe Guardian

The day of ‘female rage’ has dawned – and Kate Winslet is its fed-up face

There’s a scene in Mare of Easttown, the new crime drama on HBO/Sky Atlantic starring Kate Winslet, that with minimal fuss captures a mood rarely seen on TV. Winslet plays a detective in smalltown Pennsylvania, where – when she’s sitting on her sofa one night eating an enormous sandwich – a neighbour throws a gallon of milk through her window. She stops eating, briefly, to survey the wreckage, before returning with exquisite deliberation to the sandwich. Through Winslet’s character, Mare, Easttown nails that rarely excavated, beautifully enacted vibe of the fed-up middle-aged woman.
MoviesThe Guardian

The Dame and the Showgirl review – when Edith Sitwell met Marilyn Monroe

Emma Thompson plays the poet and Sinead Matthews is the breathy movie star in Simon Berry’s compelling audio play. Truman Capote called Sunset Tower, an art deco triumph on Hollywood’s Sunset Boulevard, “a very posh establishment … where every scandal that ever happened happened”. In 1953, its residents included the English poet Dame Edith Sitwell, who was visited there one afternoon by Marilyn Monroe.
Celebritiesgoodhousekeeping.com

The Nevers star plays Anne Boleyn in Kristen Stewart's Princess Diana biopic

Scottish actress Amy Manson has stirred up more intrigue around the anticipated Princess Diana film Spencer by revealing she plays Anne Boleyn in the biopic. The Nevers actress said fans should prepare themselves for the unexpected, as the production is nothing like previous TV shows or films based on Diana or her fractious relationship royal family.
Moviestheplaylist.net

A Cher Biopic Is In The Works From The Producers Of ‘Mamma Mia’ & Writer Eric Roth

In an era where everyone who has ever touched a microphone or musical instrument and released at least one hit single is getting their own biopic, it actually took a little while longer than you might think for Cher to land one of her own. However, thanks to the people behind “Mamma Mia” and an Oscar-winning screenwriter, the Cher biopic is officially in development.
Celebritiesudiscovermusic.com

Cher Confirms Biopic On Her Life And Career Is in The Works

Cher has announced that a new feature film biopic chronicling her life and career is in the works. The as-yet-untitled film will arrive via Universal Pictures. Cher will co-produce alongside Judy Craymer and Gary Goetzman—the production duo who helmed the film adaptation of Mamma Mia! (which Cher starred in). The...
MoviesBroadway.com

Jessie Buckley and Eddie Redmayne Confirmed for London Cabaret

(Photos: Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images and Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) Jessie Buckley and Eddie Redmayne are officially coming to Cabaret, old chum. As previously reported, BAFTA -nominated actress Buckley will play Sally Bowles and Oscar, BAFTA, Tony and Olivier winner Redmayne will take on the role of the Emcee in a London revival of the musical, helmed by Olivier-winning director Rebecca Frecknall. The show will play the 550-seat "Kit Kat Club" beginning in November with dates, further casting and a venue to be announced.
Moviestrendswide.com

BAZ BAMIGBOYE: Rafe casts a magic Spall on screen

There’s a mirrored cocktail cabinet on the wall behind Rafe Spall as he chats to me from his home in the Cotswolds. Light bounces off the crystal tumblers and the bottles of spirits. ‘A lot of people, when they do Zooms, have books behind them,’ Spall says, ‘but this is...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

34 actors who regret big movie roles, from Kate Winslet to Colin Farrell

“What are your biggest regrets?” This might be one of the more obvious questions a journalist can ask an actor, but the answer can often be hugely revealing.For instance, many actors have spoken negatively about their time spent as a superhero (Ben Affleck, Jessica Alba, Halle Berry), portraying a teenage heartthrob (Robert Pattinson, Zac Efron) or continuing with a long-running franchise (Matt Damon, Daniel Radcliffe).Others have said they took a job solely on a director’s filmography only to be let down by the final results of their collaboration (Charlize Theron).Most surprising are those actors who appear in iconic roles,...
MoviesPlaybill

Lisa Edelstein, Kathryn Hahn, and Tracee Chimo Pallero Are

The Sisters Rosensweig for Spotlight on Plays May 20. Broadway's Best Shows continues its Spotlight On Plays series with Wendy Wasserstein's comedy about sisterhood, The Sisters Rosensweig. The live stream reading premieres 8 PM ET May 20 on Stellar and will be available on demand through May 24. The production...
Beauty & Fashionmyq105.com

Cher Announces Biopic As She Turns 75

Cher took to social media on the eve of her 75th birthday to announce that she is going to have her life story told through film, mentioning some heavy hitters in the industry. Cher wrote on Twitter, “Ok Universal is Doing Biopic With My Friends JUDY CRAYMER,GARY GOETZMAN PRODUCING. THEYY...