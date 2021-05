With L. A. County now in the Yellow Tier as of May 6, Burbank has dropped its local mask order and will now follow County Health’s order for mask usage in Burbank. Burbank has contracted Willdan Engineering to cover specific City locations or go where needed to enforce the mandate that everyone was supposed to wear a mask when outside. That contract expires at the end of May, and the City will continue their contract until the expiration with them unless the City Council decides to end it early or continue it past May 31.