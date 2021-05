Katharina Lewellen is Associate Professor of Business Administration at Dartmouth College Tuck School of Business, and Michelle Lowry is TD Bank Endowed Professor at Drexel University LeBow College of Business. This post is based on their recent paper, forthcoming in the Journal of Financial Economics. Related research from the Program on Corporate Governance includes The Agency Problems of Institutional Investors by Lucian Bebchuk, Alma Cohen, and Scott Hirst (discussed on the Forum here); Index Funds and the Future of Corporate Governance: Theory, Evidence, and Policy by Lucian Bebchuk and Scott Hirst (discussed on the forum here); and The Specter of the Giant Three by Lucian Bebchuk and Scott Hirst (discussed on the Forum here); and Horizontal Shareholding by Einer Elhauge (discussed on the Forum here).