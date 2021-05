Italy will be ready to open up to tourists from mid-May, according to the President.Mario Draghi said that Italy would have its own “national green pass”, allowing people to move freely between Italian regions, before the EU’s planned Digital Green Certificate was up and running.“Waiting for the European Certificate ... we have a national green pass that will enable people to move from region to region and will be operational by mid-May, so let us not wait until mid-June for the EU pass,” he told a meeting of tourism ministers, reports Reuters.“In mid-May tourists can have the Italian pass ......