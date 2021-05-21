newsbreak-logo
U.S. stock futures point higher after whipsaw week

 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) - U.S. stock futures were indicating a higher Wall Street on Friday after a volatile week, with recent U.S. data soothing inflation nerves, while the dollar approached three-month lows on reduced bets of early Federal Reserve rate hikes. U.S. inflation worries have spooked markets, and Fed minutes on...

StocksNWI.com

US stocks start higher, erasing weekly loss for the S&P 500

Stocks are opening broadly higher on Wall Street, bringing the S&P 500 out of the red for the week. The benchmark index was up 0.6% in the early going Friday, led by gains in health care and technology companies. Health insurer UnitedHealth Group was up 2% and chipmaker Nvidia climbed 4% after announcing a stock split. Deere & Co., which makes farming equipment, rose after reporting earnings and revenue that easily beat analysts’ estimates. European markets were mostly higher and Asian markets closed mixed. Crude oil prices rose and the yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.61%.
StocksSchaeffer's Investment Research

Stock Futures Higher, Set to Extend Wins as Tech Shares Rise

Building off of yesterday's win, stock futures are set to open higher this morning thanks to Thursday's positive jobs data and investors' reconciliation with technology shares. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) were nearly 150 points higher at last check. Meanwhile, major tech shares are rising on bitcoin's rebound, helping S&P 500 Index (SPX) and Nasdaq-100 Index (NDX) futures to open in the black. Investors are also keeping an eye on dairy alternative Oatly (OTLY), which will make its public trading debut today.
Marketscheddar.com

Futures Point Higher as Investors Digest Positive Jobless Claims Data

Markets were pointing to a higher open this morning after a three-day losing streak on Wall Street. It comes as weekly jobless claims fell to a pandemic low and the crypto market holds steady. Lisa Erickson, head of the Traditional Investment Group at U.S. Bank Wealth Management, joined Wake Up with Cheddar for more on this wild week.
StocksPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

Stocks end a wobbly day mixed; S&P 500 posts a weekly loss

Wall Street racked up more losses Friday on a choppy day of trading that left the major indexes mixed and the S&P 500 with its second straight weekly decline. The S&P 500 ended 0.1% lower after having been up 0.7% in the early going. The benchmark index, which hit an all-time high two weeks ago, lost 0.4% this week. That follows a 1.4% loss last week.
StocksBusiness Insider

U.S. Stocks Close Mixed For The Session And The Week

(RTTNews) - After moving to the upside early in the session, the major U.S. stock indexes turned mixed over the course of the trading day on Friday. While the Dow managed to remain in positive territory, the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 slid into the red. The major averages finished...
Currencieskitco.com

Dollar set for weekly loss as taper jitters subside

LONDON, May 21 (Reuters) - The dollar hit its lowest level in four months on Friday and was set to notch a modest weekly drop as traders' concerns about taper talk in Federal Reserve minutes faded, though a pullback in commodity prices and nervousness about virus outbreaks kept losses in check.
Marketsinvesting.com

U.S. Futures Edge Higher Ahead of Housing, PMI Data

Investing.com - U.S. stocks are seen opening marginally higher Friday, continuing the previous session’s rebound ahead of housing data and key business surveys. At 7:05 AM ET (1205 GMT), the Dow Futures contract was up 120 points, or 0.4%, S&P 500 Futures traded 12 points, or 0.3%, higher, and Nasdaq 100 Futures climbed 30 points, or 0.2%.
Energy Industrydtnpf.com

Oil Futures Advance as Upbeat Eurozone PMIs Weigh on US Dollar

WASHINGTON, D.C. (DTN) -- Following three sessions of losses, oil futures nearest delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange and Brent crude traded on the Intercontinental Exchange moved higher in early trade Friday after economic data out of the eurozone showed business activity across the 19-member bloc expanded at the fastest pace in three years amid easing quarantine restrictions and a surge in pent-up demand.
TrafficForexTV.com

Oil Futures Close Sharply Higher For The Day, But Shed 2.7% In Week

Crude oil prices rose sharply on Friday and lifted the near month crude futures contract to its first positive close in four sessions. A report from the U.S. National Hurricane Centre that a storm forming over the Western Gulf of Mexico will likely become a cyclone over the weekend raised concerns about possible disruptions in production and supported oil prices today.
BusinessUS News and World Report

U.S. Investors Flee to Money Market Funds in the Week Ended May 19-Lipper

(Reuters) - U.S. money market funds lured massive inflows in the week ended May 19 as investors turned risk averse on concerns over higher inflation levels and chances that the Federal Reserve might scale back its monetary support measures. Refinitiv Lipper showed U.S. money market funds received a net inflow...
Stocksmilwaukeesun.com

U.S. stocks end mixed, dollar makes gains on improved PMI

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were mixed on Friday following the release of Markit's Services PMI which hit 70.2 points in May, the highest on record and ahead of expectations. The Dow Jones did best, rising 123.69 points or 0.36 percent to close at 34,207.84. The Nasdaq Composite...
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

Dow Ends Higher, Nasdaq Falls and Bitcoin Resumes Its Slide

Stocks finished mixed Friday as Wall Street weighed signs of recovery for the U.S. economy against a slide in high-risk assets such as Bitcoin. The world's largest cryptocurrency resumed a decline Friday after China reiterated it intends to crack down on cryptocurrency mining. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up...
Stocksmarketpulse.com

US Close – Stocks pare gains after hot data drives taper fears, Oil pares weekly loss, Gold gives up gains after PMI readings, Bitcoin down again on China heat

US stocks reversed course after both hawkish comments from the Fed’s Harker and an impressive flash PMI reading that made another series high, as average selling prices for goods and services continue to rise at unprecedented rates. Harker commented that the Fed should start having conversation about tapering sooner rather than later. The FOMC minutes let the taper talk cat out of the bag and now we get to hear where policymakers stand on removing some accommodation.
StocksForbes

Morgan Stanley Stock Is Trading Above Its Near Term Potential

After a more than 200% rally since the March 23 lows of last year, at the current price near $86 per share, we believe Morgan Stanley’s stock (NYSE: MS) is trading above its near term potential. The bank has seen its stock increase from $28 to $86 off the March 2020 bottom compared to the S&P 500 which increased almost 85% – the stock is leading the broader market by a considerable margin and has gained 26% YTD. The favorable investor sentiment toward MS stock could be attributed to better than expected results in each of the last four quarters mainly due to strong growth in sales & trading and investment banking businesses. Further, it also benefited from a generally positive investor outlook toward U.S. bank stocks in 2021 – benchmark Dow Jones U.S. Banks Index (up 33% YTD), due to the approval of stimulus packages, accelerated Covid-19 vaccination drives, and the Fed’s decision to maintain near-zero rates.
StocksInternational Business Times

Stocks Boosted By Bright Eurozone Business Data

Most stock markets posted gains Friday on growing evidence of economic recovery as Covid restrictions recede, dealers said. Frankfurt stocks added 0.5 percent overall, and Paris won 0.7 percent as exchanges headed into the weekend. London was flat however, as investors had already priced in an expected surge in British...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

U.S. stocks close mostly lower with tech; dollar up after factory data

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks ended mostly lower on Friday, weighed down by technology and consumer discretionary shares, while the dollar edged higher after stronger-than-expected U.S. manufacturing data. U.S. Treasury yields slipped as the market mostly shrugged off the data. Data firm IHS Markit said its flash U.S. manufacturing...
StocksDetroit News

US stocks stall as benchmark S&P 500 heads for weekly loss

Stocks stalled in afternoon trading Friday, putting the S&P 500 on track for a weekly loss. The S&P 500 index fell 0.1% as of 1:19 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose, 103 points, or 0.3%, to 34,188 and the Nasdaq fell 0.4%. The S&P 500 is on track for a 0.4% loss this week.