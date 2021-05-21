newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Tunisia central bank governor sees no alternative to IMF deal, warns of 'Venezuelan scenario'

marketscreener.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTUNIS (Reuters) -Tunisia's central bank governor said on Friday there was no alternative to the country agreeing a program with the International Monetary Fund, warning that central bank financing of the budget would lead to a "Venezuelan scenario". Tunisia, which has seen its debt burden rise and economy shrink by...

www.marketscreener.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Imf#Venezuelan#Imf#Economic Crisis#Debt Crisis#Tunisia Central Bank#Tunis#Reuters#Central Bank Financing#Governor#Bilateral Financing#Fiscal Deficit#Inflation#Country#Financial Assistance#Bonds#Output#Hyperinflation#Subsidies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
OPEC
News Break
Business
News Break
World
News Break
Economy
Country
Tunisia
Related
Businesskitco.com

Who will replace Bank of Mexico's current governor?

MEXICO CITY, May 21 (Reuters) - Mexico';s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday that he will not renominate Bank of Mexico governor Alejandro Diaz de Leon when his term expires on Dec. 31, but instead look for an economist with a "social dimension." Here are some possible candidates...
BusinessFXStreet.com

Hungarian central bank meeting in focus

Next week’s Hungarian central bank meeting will be meticulously watched. Whereas the meeting itself should leave the key rate at 0.6%, the bank is likely to clarify its view on the tightening suggested by Vice Governor Virág for June. Given the current setup of the policy toolkit, we expect the policy rate (0.6%) and the 1-week depo rate (0.75%) to be merged and hiked to 0.9% at the June meeting, when the new inflation report will be out. It is unclear yet whether this would start a tightening cycle, given the still very accommodative monetary policy of major central banks. Croatia will publish its 1Q21 GDP growth which we expect at 0.5% y/y, supported by private consumption and investment. Following the release, we will likely revise the 2021 forecast upward to some extent. Croatia, Slovenia and Poland will all publish their April retail sales prints which were likely pushed up to the strong doubledigit region around 30-35% y/y on the back of last year’s low base. April industrial production growth in Poland is thought to have accelerated to 52% y/y, due to the extremely low base from last year (even amidst an anticipated mild m/m decrease). Moreover, we will see the April unemployment rate in Hungary and Poland. Both countries should see only minor movements – the 3-month average of the Hungarian unemployment rate may arrive at 4.1- 4.2%, whereas the Polish monthly rate could have dropped by 0.1pp to 6.3% in April.
BusinessBusiness Insider

South Africa Central Bank Holds Rates Steady

(RTTNews) - South Africa's central bank left its key interest rates unchanged on Thursday in the backdrop of a stronger economic outlook and rising inflationary pressures. The Monetary Policy Committee unanimously decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 3.5 percent, the South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago said in a statement. The decision was in line with economists' expectations.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Sudan's central bank launches foreign currency auctions

KHARTOUM, May 20 (Reuters) - Sudan’s central bank is launching a system of foreign currency auctions as part of its flexible but managed floatation of the Sudanese pound, it said on Thursday. The new system, which would apply only to importers, comes as the official and black market rates have...
WorldPosted by
IBTimes

IMF Continuing Chad Debt Restructure Talks After Deby Death

The IMF is continuing meetings to restructure Chad's debt, the fund spokesman said Thursday, despite the country being run by a military junta after the death of President Idriss Deby Itno in battle. "I can tell you the creditor committee had a technical meeting earlier this week, and a follow-up...
Worldthenewsmarket.com

IMF / Georgieva and Lagarde on Gender, Money, and Finance

The IMF’s Managing Director, Kristalina Georgieva, in a conversation today (Thursday, May 20) with the President of the European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde at the first Vienna Economic Forum said that the Covid-19 pandemic has affected women more than men. Policy makers therefore need to consider this crisis as an opportunity to deal with the gender inequalities that already existed before the pandemic and work on closing the gap.
Economyswfinstitute.org

Sovereign Fund of Egypt Invests in Arab Investment Bank

EFG Hermes Holding S.A.E. is set to acquire a 51% stake of state-owned Arab Investment Bank (AIB). The Sovereign Fund of Egypt (TSFE) will also acquire a 25% stake in AIB, while the current owner, state-owned National Investment Bank (NIB), will retain 24%, the Egyptian cabinet disclosed after approving the acquisition.
Businessinvestingcube.com

USD/ZAR: A Preview of South Africa’s Interest Rate Decision

USD/ZAR is on a decline ahead of South Africa’s interest rate decision. According to a survey conducted by Bloomberg, economists expect the monetary policy committee (MPC) to leave the benchmark repo rate unchanged at 3.5%. This will in turn maintain the prime lending rate at 7%. The coronavirus pandemic pushed the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) to cut rates by 300 basis points in 2020.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Iceland Central Bank Hikes Key Rate

(RTTNews) - Iceland's central bank raised its key interest rate by a quarter-basis point on Wednesday, citing higher inflationary pressures. The Monetary Policy Committee decided to raise the key interest rate, which is the rate on seven-day term deposits, by 25 basis points to 1 percent, the Central Bank of Iceland said in a statement.
BusinessUS News and World Report

Mexico's President Sees Central Bank Controlling Inflation

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday he was confident the country's central bank will act to control inflation as the economy recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic. Mexican annual inflation accelerated slightly faster than expected in April to 6.08%, its highest level since December...
Economyvestnikkavkaza.net

Central Bank: SWIFT to continue working in Russia as usual

The SWIFT international payment system has confirmed to the Central Bank that it will work in Russia as usual and there is no risk that the country will be disconnected from the system, First Deputy Chairman of the Central Bank Olga Skorobogatova, speaking in the State Duma, the lower house of the parliament.
HealthPosted by
Reuters

Saudi to invest $1 bln to support Africa's post-pandemic recovery

Saudi Arabia will support African countries with investments and loans worth about $1 billion this year to help their economies recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, crown prince Mohammed bin Salman said on Tuesday. "Saudi Development Fund will carry out future projects, loans and grants worth three billion riyals, or around...