Hindustan Petroleum : Oil to stay below $70/bbl if Iran sanctions lifted - Indian refiner HPCL

marketscreener.com
 23 hours ago

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian state refiner Hindustan Petroleum Corp said on Friday it expects global oil prices to ease and stay below $70 per barrel if the United States lifts sanctions against Iran. India, the world's third largest oil consumer and importer, halted oil imports from Tehran in 2019...

