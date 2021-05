ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $930,357.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 544,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,314,373.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.