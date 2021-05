This article was written exclusive for Investing.com. Other raw material markets are following - a few laggards to watch. The US Fed Chair and Secretary of the Treasury continue to tell us inflationary pressures seen in recent producer and consumer price index data are “transitory.” Meanwhile, economics is a social science. The formulas that measure the economy are only as good as the variables. While many economists would argue, I view econometrics as an art instead of a science. It is also a political tool that can validate monetary and fiscal policy to fit a political rather than an economic agenda.