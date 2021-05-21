AB Amber Grid : Announcing a public consultation on Amber Grid rules for access to the natural gas transmission system and AB Amber Grid rules for natural gas transmission system balancing

In order to ensure that the right to use the natural gas transmission system operated by AB Amber Grid is granted objectively and fairly, without discrimination between individual network users, and taking into account the emergence of the new Lithuanian-Polish gas interconnection - GIPL, as well as to harmonise the provisions of the rules with the rules applicable in the Latvian and Estonian gas market area, we are submitting to public consultation AB Amber Grid draft Rules for Access to the Natural Gas Transmission System and AB Amber Grid draft Rules for Natural Gas Transmission System Balancing of AB Amber Grid.