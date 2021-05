It still has no date, which makes one wonder if it will ever launch at all, but the Huawei P50 is already shaping up to be an intriguing phone, and not all in good ways. For one, it is expected to be the first-ever phone to ship with Huawei’s own Harmony OS, letting the public finally see if it’s really Android underneath or not. The most unusual part of the phone, however, might be its camera design and it seems that leaks can’t exactly agree on how cameras inside it will look.