The serious art of quilting: the history of patchwork and political activism

The Art Newspaper's guide to London Gallery Weekend for recommendations on the best exhibitions to see during the three-day event, top trends and commentary. Art history nerds will be in their element this week as museums across England can finally throw open their doors after six long months of lockdown. But for those who haven’t yet committed their diaries (and wallets) to a marathon of museum exhibitions on 4-6 June, consider a tour of these smaller, but perfectly formed, free commercial shows at London Gallery Weekend. From a Jean Dubuffet street spectacle to a capsule survey of Italy’s effervescent post-war art scene, to a literally magnetic ensemble of Takis sculptures, here is our pick of six events not to miss.