newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

The serious art of quilting: the history of patchwork and political activism

houseandgarden.co.uk
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s been a noticeable proliferation of quilting in the past couple of years. Yes, it became a popular lockdown pursuit for those who have never thrown away a fabric sample, and regular readers know how attractive a vintage patchwork quilt looks on a bed, sofa, or even a wall; when my son was ill and an inpatient at Great Ormond Street, it was a quilt made by my mother-in-law that made an otherwise institutional space feel like home.

www.houseandgarden.co.uk
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
State
Hawaii State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yinka Shonibare
Person
Josef Albers
Person
Faith Ringgold
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patchwork Quilt#Art Gallery#Decorative Art#Art#Contemporary Artists#Community Activism#Creative Artists#Turner Contemporary#Goodman Gallery#Smithsonian#African American#Hereford Cathedral#Dutch#Mappa Mundi#Harlem Renaissance#Museum Of The Home#Bible Quilt#Quilting Bees#Family History#Contemporary Quilters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Arts
Related
Designsharecharlotte.org

Stitches and Stories: The quilts and fiber art of Elizabeth Talford Scott and the contributions of African Americans to craft and design

Join us for an informative conversation about the work of extraordinary quilt and fiber artist Elizabeth Talford Scott, mother of artist Joyce J. Scott. This talk will explore the rich contributions of African American craft artists as the Mint Museum celebrates the acquisition of Elizabeth Talford Scott’s work, Untitled Shield series.
MinoritiesFrankfort Times

Roush Review: A Stirring History of ‘Pride’ and Activism

By now, the story of the battle for LBGTQ equal rights is a familiar one. But as we’re reminded by the six inspiring hours of the docuseries Pride, airing over two Fridays, there are still new ways to tell these stories. (FX is currently also dramatizing the struggle in the celebratory final season of Pose on Sundays.)
Blowing Rock, NCcaldwelljournal.com

The Blowing Rock Art & History Museum (BRAHM) Summer Exhibitions

BLOWING ROCK, NC (May 7, 2021) — The Blowing Rock Art and History Museum (BRAHM) presents a captivating array of exhibitions this Summer 2021, featuring works from TRANSFORMATION, the Alexander Collection, the Janet H. Wilson Collection and the highly anticipated opening of Drawn to Detail: Metalsmiths of North Carolina. Focusing on an exciting range of mediums, from painting, to photography, to metals, BRAHM selected North Carolina collectors and curators to weave together various local and national narratives, pointing to connections in difference for this season’s exhibitions.
Designers & Collectionscrfashionbook.com

Pyer Moss Is Giving Us A Haute Couture Collection

This is shaping up to be the year of Pyer Moss. Designer Kerby Jean-Raymond's brand has been no less than a cultural phenomenon over the years, but it looks like it's only the start for the American label. After announcing the fashion house would be coming out of their two year hiatus to return to New York Fashion Week in September, Pyer Moss is going to Paris and they're packing their first Haute Couture collection to go with them.
MinoritiesSmithonian

The Fine Art of Political Protest

In the summer of 1973, Santos Rodriguez, a Mexican-American boy, was shot and killed by a Dallas police officer in a game of Russian roulette intended to elicit a confession out of Rodriguez. Twelve years old at the time, Rodriguez had, minutes before, been handcuffed and placed in the back of the cop car with his brother, David, 13. The pair had been accused of stealing $8 from a gas station vending machine.
Minoritiesouttraveler.com

Queer Pride, AIDS Activism, Art & Absolut Vodka at a Swedish Museum

Elisabeth Ohlson, a lesbian photographer and artist from Sweden, is best known for her work Ecce homo which portrayed Jesus among trans and queer people. Now, through the end of May she’s curating The Party’s Over, a show at Stolkholm, Sweden's Museum of Spirits that focuses on the Absolut Vodka’s queer-influenced art from the 1980s and ’90s.
Inverness, FLVillages Daily Sun

Speaker helps group see quilt art in a different way

Karol Kusmaul likes to illustrate pictures with fabric. For more than 20 years, the Inverness resident has been creating art quilts depicting landscapes and portraits. To create these works of art, she likes to go to thrift shops and use clothing as the bases for her quilts. “I have a...
Visual Artartincontext.org

Pre-Raphaelite Art – A History of the Pre-Raphaelitism Art Period

The inflexible conventions of classical art, combined with the social unrest that was arising as a result of large-scale industrialization set the scene in the mid-19th century for a rebellious group of young artists to express their discontent through an art movement they formed called the Pre-Raphaelite Brotherhood. It challenged the values of classical Victorian art by reviving the methods and ideals of Renaissance and Medieval art.
Van Alstyne, TXvanalstyneleader.com

GreenWick shining light on local history, arts

Last January, Grace Botirca launched her new business, GreenWick Interior Designs, just in time for the COVID-19 pandemic. Initially, that seemed like terrible timing. However, when the company re-launched in June 2020, she discovered that life in quarantine had created a surge in demand for her services. “We just got...
PhotographyThe Guardian

The pandemic captured in patchwork art – in pictures

In Pinochet-era Chile, a group of women known as the Arpilleristas denounced the violent regime by creating patchwork images out of scraps. That movement is the inspiration behind a new show, All in the Same Storm: Pandemic Patchwork Stories ( 19 May-30 August) , a collaboration between the De La Warr Pavilion in East Sussex and the local Refugee Buddy Project, founded by Rossana Leal.
Appareldesignboom.com

unfolding the art of pleating: history + techniques that have fascinated the world of fashion

The history of the humble pleat has unfolded across the ages — from ancient egyptians’ decorative garments of the upper class, to the ever-elegant pleated skirt made famous by marylin monroe, and to today’s haute couture interpretations of the technique. with their delicate detailing, exquisite folds and meticulous making-process, pleated garments exude a luxury and sensuality that has forever fascinated the world of fashion. the pleating process has evolved under many artisan’s hands, and technology has taken little reign — human touch, tradition, curiosity, experience and entrusted knowledge is still very much at the heart of this painstaking and time-honored craft.
Rochester, NYmonroecopost.com

Dyer Arts Center exploring ‘Deaf History through Deaf Art’

The Joseph C. and Helen F. Dyer Arts Center at Rochester Institute of Technology’s National Technical Institute for the Deaf recently received a grant through the Terra Foundation for American Art’s Re-envisioning Permanent Collections: A Special Initiative for U.S. Museums program. The goal of Dyer’s project, “Shaped by the American...
Visual Artjewishboston.com

Mia Schon’s Art Encompasses Israeli History and Jewish Themes

For artist Mia Schon, her aliyah continues to inform her multifaceted art practice. The 33-year-old Newton native, who now lives in Tel Aviv, entered the Israeli art scene seven years ago when she began designing outdoor mosaic walls in her adopted hometown. Schon’s mosaic work continues to evolve as she has encompassed collage and also returned to her roots as a portrait painter. Her artistic versatility was recently on display in a multi-week art competition called “Expedition Maker.” The Israel-based contest was broadcast weekly and has some aspects of reality television. The challenge began with 10 contestants—many of whom were from the United States—making art in response to the weekly Torah portion.
Visual Arttheartnewspaper.com

Best shows for... art history nerds

The Art Newspaper's guide to London Gallery Weekend for recommendations on the best exhibitions to see during the three-day event, top trends and commentary. Art history nerds will be in their element this week as museums across England can finally throw open their doors after six long months of lockdown. But for those who haven’t yet committed their diaries (and wallets) to a marathon of museum exhibitions on 4-6 June, consider a tour of these smaller, but perfectly formed, free commercial shows at London Gallery Weekend. From a Jean Dubuffet street spectacle to a capsule survey of Italy’s effervescent post-war art scene, to a literally magnetic ensemble of Takis sculptures, here is our pick of six events not to miss.
MusicNo Depression

Paula Cole Folds History and Music Together for ‘American Quilt’

In the patchwork of American history — and American music — not every piece is pretty. There’s pain woven in, and Paula Cole wanted to reflect that as she chose songs for her new album, American Quilt, out this Friday. The album features Cole’s interpretations of songs from the Great...
Marco Island, FLcoastalbreezenews.com

Out of the Ordinary Quilt Exhibit at Center for the Arts

For two months, starting on May 11 at 5:30 PM, Art Quilters Unlimited will share with the public 72 pieces of quilt and fiber art at the Center for the Arts. It will be on display for two months until July 6, 2021. This is a very unique and unusual exhibit showcasing quilts and fiber art from 25 artists in traditional and contemporary styles from novices to experts.
Musicmagnetmagazine.com

Normal History Vol. 633: The Art Of David Lester

Every week, we’ll be posting a new illustration by David Lester. The Mecca Normal guitarist is visually documenting people, places and events from his band’s 37-year run, with text by vocalist Jean Smith. “the simplest of stories don’t get told. the simplest of stories don’t get old” —“Prize Arm,” Mecca...