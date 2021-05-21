The serious art of quilting: the history of patchwork and political activism
There’s been a noticeable proliferation of quilting in the past couple of years. Yes, it became a popular lockdown pursuit for those who have never thrown away a fabric sample, and regular readers know how attractive a vintage patchwork quilt looks on a bed, sofa, or even a wall; when my son was ill and an inpatient at Great Ormond Street, it was a quilt made by my mother-in-law that made an otherwise institutional space feel like home.www.houseandgarden.co.uk