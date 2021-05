Radiation therapy kills cancer cells with the help of high-energy X-Rays or particle beams. There is more precision involved in treatment, so it effectively tackles complicated tumors in the lungs. Depending on cancer progression, radiation therapy is performed alone, after surgery, or coupled with other treatments like chemotherapy. Treatment centers like Targeting Cancer offer advanced radiation therapy techniques, so patients show immediate improvements. Radiation Therapy for NSCLC In conditions like Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer, the […]