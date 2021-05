The top places to live in the US have been revealed, and the result is more surprising than you think, with the two well-known favourites New York City and Los Angeles not even making the top 50.The list was compiled by data research company Niche.com, which took into account the cost of living and local amenities like schools and nearby things to do and the rate of crime. They also considered commute time to nearby big cities, the general health of the residents, the local job market and the affordability of housing.Here are the top ten best cities in live...