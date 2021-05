Prince Harry says he and Meghan 'chose to put our mental health 1st' when exiting royal family. Sign up for our newsletter to get GMA delivered to your inbox every morning!. In the first episode of "The Me You Can't See," Prince Harry opened up about his mental health struggles growing up in the royal family after the death of his mother, Princess Diana, and his experience with his wife, Duchess Meghan, seeking help while experiencing suicidal thoughts.