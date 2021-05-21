newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Despite raging second Covid wave, only 50% in India wear masks - and most who do don’t cover nose

By Akshita Jain
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 22 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tTavL_0a6mISpi00

India ’s health ministry has said that about 50 per cent of the population does not wear masks despite most states have clear, blanket mask mandates and even as a second wave of Covid-19 rips through the country.

Of the half of the population who do wear masks, a survey found, only a small minority do so properly. As many as 64 per cent use masks to cover their mouth but not their nose, the ministry said, despite this doing little to protect them from coronavirus.

Around 20 per cent were wearing their masks on their chin, while 2 per cent had them round their necks, according to the survey of 2,000 people across 25 cities. Only 14 per cent of those involved in the survey were properly wearing the mask covering their nose and mouth.

The survey results come as India added another 259,551 cases in the 24 hours ending Friday morning and its death toll rose by 4,209, taking its total tallies of cases and deaths during the pandemic above 26 million and 291,000 respectively.

Experts have said that a laxity in following Covid-appropriate precautions, like wearing masks, was one of the reasons behind the surge in cases in India. Prime minister Narendra Modi and other politicians have also come in for criticism for addressing election rallies packed with people who were not wearing masks.

The Indian government has stressed on the importance of masks as a preventive measure against Covid-19 from an early stage in the pandemic, becoming one of the first countries in the world to issue a blanket recommendation for everyone to wear masks at all times outside their own homes.

Recently the government has started recommending wearing double masks. In an advisory, the office of the principal scientific adviser said people should wear masks when they are outside their homes and even when they are inside but interacting with outsiders. Police in major cities patrol junctions to fine motorists who fail to wear masks – even when alone in their cars.

A study last month found that wearing two face masks can almost double the filtering efficiency against particles which are the size of the novel coronavirus . The study found that double masking enhanced filtration by eliminating gaps and poor-fitting areas of masks.

The World Health Organisation has also said that masks should be used as part of measures to suppress transmission. A mask alone is insufficient to provide adequate protection, and should be used with other measures like physical distancing, hand hygiene, adequate ventilation in indoor settings among others, it said.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
The Independent

The Independent

130K+
Followers
75K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Narendra Modi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Face Masks#Masking#The Mask#Fine Particles#Indian#Wearing Masks#Double Masks#Blanket Mask Mandates#Covid 19 Rips#Hand Hygiene#Adequate Ventilation#Country#Deaths#Fine Motorists#Population#Outsiders#People#Rose#Cities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
India
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Religionamericamagazine.org

‘Pray for the people of India’: a country suffering ‘unimaginable’ Covid-19 outbreak

Exhausted workers, who bring dead bodies for cremation, sit on the rear step of an ambulance inside a crematorium, in New Delhi, India, on April 24. Delhi has been cremating so many bodies of coronavirus victims that authorities are getting requests to start cutting down trees in city parks, as a second record surge has brought India's tattered healthcare system to its knees. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
Public HealthThe Guardian

India is hiding its Covid crisis – and the whole world will suffer for it

A few years ago, as Narendra Modi came into power, I worked on an investigative report about India hiding its malaria deaths. In traveling from tribal Odisha to the Indian national health ministry in New Delhi, my colleague and I watched thousands of cases disappear: some malaria deaths, first noted in handwritten local health ledgers, never appeared in central government reports; other malaria deaths were magically transformed into deaths of heart attack or fever. The discrepancy was massive: India reported 561 malaria deaths that year. Experts predicted the actual number was as high as 200,000.
Public HealthPosted by
TheWeek

India hits new COVID-19 infection and fatality records as pressure grows for lockdowns

India set another global COVID-19 record Friday, reporting 414,188 new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours plus 3,915 new deaths. Both numbers are believed to be significant undercounts. With daily deaths remaining above 3,800 for the past 10 days and hospitals running out of beds, oxygen, and other critical supplies, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is facing increasing pressure to put the country back under lockdown for 2-4 weeks or launch some other coordinated central response to the pandemic.
Public Healthpmldaily.com

Oxygen shortage hits India as 2nd wave of COVID-19 rages

NEW DELHI — At least 11 COVID-19 patients died on Monday evening in a hospital in the southeastern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh due to oxygen shortages, local media reported Tuesday. Sadly, this was just one of the many tragedies the South Asian country has witnessed in recent weeks following...
Public HealthPosted by
MercuryNews

UK races to test, vaccinate as virus variant threatens plans

LONDON — British health workers, aided by the army, distributed coronavirus tests door-to-door Saturday in two towns in northern England, seeking to contain a fast-spreading variant that threatens plans to lift all lockdown restrictions next month. Cases of a variant first identified in India have more than doubled in a...
Public Healthlatestpandemicnews.com

Why is the COVID-19 scenario in India so dangerous?

More than a year into the COVID-19 pandemic, India is being crushed by a new surge of infections that is shattering global records. The unprecedented explosion in cases came even after the country had fared relatively well against the pandemic until recently. Experts point to a “perfect storm” of factors...
Public Healthlowyinstitute.org

India’s Covid-19 danger is spreading south

Images of the pandemic in Delhi that currently saturate the international media depict ailing patients struggling to find beds, oxygen and medical attention. Amid a highly privatised healthcare terrain with underfunded public hospitals, access to Delhi’s hospitals has long depended on one’s own jugaad (capacity to develop “workarounds”), personal networks and ties to “big men” who lean on hospital officials to provide beds – characteristics that have played into Delhi’s pandemic scenario in a disastrous way.
FitnessPosted by
The Independent

I’m going to keep wearing a face mask after the pandemic is over – but it’s not to protect me from coronavirus

I’m going to keep on wearing a face mask when I exercise long after the pandemic is over. This is not for the purposes of shielding myself from people breathing out coronavirus particles or any other infectious agent for that matter. It’s instead as a form of protection from the toxic sludge that comes out of some of their mouths.Let me explain: I exercise using a wheelchair. I have added a third wheel to the front which turns it into an all-terrain vehicle and jacks up the speed. It also makes it longer, shifting the centre of gravity to...
WorldThe Guardian

England test-and-trace glitch blamed for spread of India Covid variant

A glitch in the government’s £37bn test-and-trace system may have helped fuel the spread of a highly-transmissible Covid variant in one of the UK’s worst-hit towns, it has emerged. The software error meant that more than 700 infected people and their close contacts were not promptly passed on to local...
Public HealthScience Now

The pandemic surge at home is threatening an Indian vaccinemaker’s bid to protect the world

Reporting for this story was supported by the Pulitzer Center. PUNE, INDIA—In a world of have and have-nots, Adar Poonawalla is most decidedly a have, with both abundant personal wealth and a corner on what promises to be a massive supply of one of the world’s most desperately sought commodities: COVID-19 vaccines. Affable but feisty and a fan of bespoke suits, the 40-year-old heads the Serum Institute of India, the world’s largest maker of vaccines. Before the pandemic, the company’s factories in India annually churned out 1.5 billion doses of vaccines—50% more than the next largest producer—to protect against 13 different diseases.
Public Healthpolygraph.info

Indian Politician Brags About Vaccine Efforts as COVID-19 Rages

“Till date we have vaccinated 18cr+ [180 million+] Indians.”. On May 17, as India continued to be crushed by the coronavirus pandemic, S. Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) general secretary for the state of Andhra Pradesh, tweeted praise for the authorities' vaccination campaign. “Till date we have...
Healthwcn247.com

EXPLAINER: Why 'world's pharmacy' India is short on shots

NEW DELHI (AP) — Last year, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the United Nations his country would make enough COVID-19 vaccines to help all humanity. But India is struggling to meet its own domestic needs for the shots amid a startling surge of infections. As the world’s largest maker of vaccines, India always was expected to play a pivotal role in global efforts to immunize against COVID-19. But a mixture of overconfidence, poor planning and bad luck has prevented that from happening. India didn’t reserve shots, nor did it invest early in scaling up vaccine manufacturing. A decision to open up vaccines to all adult, meanwhile, has made the shortage more acute.
Public Healthpsuvanguard.com

India’s second wave shocks the country

An unprecedented surge of COVID-19 infections has led to skyrocketing rates of hospitalizations and deaths all throughout India, according to Reuters. For 17 days straight, the country reported 300,000 daily infections, bringing the country’s total infections to 21 million cases on May 6. India, with a population of 1.3 billion,...
Public HealthPosted by
TheWeek

India records 4,000 COVID-19 deaths in a day for 1st time

India recorded 4,187 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, the government said Saturday, marking the first time the country, which is in the midst of a record-breaking surge of infections, has tallied 4,000 fatalities in a day. India's death toll, which has been questioned by health experts, officially sits at 238,270, the third highest in the world after the United States and Brazil.