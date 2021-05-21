Grifols S A : Sequential Page Number (Form 6-K)

Click to learn more about author Scott Reed. The true worth of AI is not the allure of advanced and innovative methodologies, but the potential for value to be ultimately added to your business. During development, when you train your model and see strong performance across cross-validation folds, the holdout, and an external prediction dataset, it may be tempting to roll out the red carpet and parade the results. Sure, the potential business value is seen within the model, but how do we protect and nurture it over time? Ongoing model performance can be unpredictable and volatile, with the possibility of changes in the input data or business process. Without an overarching infrastructure to safeguard that value, AI cannot achieve its desired impact.