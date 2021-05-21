Banca d'Italia : 2nd G20 Framework Working Group Seminar

The Government of Tajikistan has initiated a range of health reforms over the last decade to advance Universal Health Coverage and strengthen primary health care. These steps are particularly needed to help reduce the country’s high burden of non-communicable diseases. As First Deputy Minister of Health Gafur Muhsinzoda noted in remarks at the 2020 World Health Summit, “Stronger primary health care allows us to make better use of limited resources, reduce the burden on hospitals and better serve the poor and people in rural areas. COVID-19 has further highlighted the need for us to strengthen primary care”. Major reforms include development of a state-guaranteed Basic Benefit Package, introduction of a per capita health financing approach for more equitable distribution of resources at the primary health care level, piloting a performance-based financing mechanism, case-based hospital payments and legislation to establish a Mandatory Health Insurance Fund.