Banca d'Italia : 2nd G20 Framework Working Group Seminar
On Tuesday 11 May 2021, representatives from G20 members, guest countries and international organizations gathered virtually for the second Framework Working Group Seminar organized under the Italian G20 Presidency. The seminar focused on how to harness new information available through digitalization and private data sources for the public interest and in order to enhance policy makers' appraisal of outlook and risks and improve decision-making.www.marketscreener.com