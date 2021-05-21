newsbreak-logo
Music

Dropkick Murphys Live: ‘Turn Up That Dial’

By dmcdonald
wrat.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCheck out this brand, new, live, music video from the Dropkick Murphys!. The punk rockers from Boston have released this performance which was part of the Turn Up That Dial Album Release Party stream on May 1st. Dropkick Murphys "Turn Up That Dial" (Live from Record Release Party) Taken from...

#Dropkick Murphys#Music Video#Live Stream#Live Video#Live Music#Punk Music#Record Release Party#Brand#Boston
