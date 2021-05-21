newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Dr Disrespect wants a “total rebuild” of Warzone’s battle royale

By Hamza Khalid
Charlie INTEL
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePopular CoD streamer Dr Disrespect believes that the Warzone devs need to provide the game with a “total engine rebuild” if they want it to compete with other notable battle royale titles. Herschel “Guy” Beahm IV, commonly known online as Dr Disrespect, has never been hesitant about sharing his thoughts...

charlieintel.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dr Disrespect
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raven Software#Gaming#Duty Game#He Got Game#Go Game#Infinity Ward#Doc#Pubg#Activision Raven#Power Grab Ltm#Duty Warzone Player#Warzone Friendly Fire#Warzone Devs#Duty Battle Royale#The Game#Duty Franchise#Controller Players#Solo Matches#Enjoyment#Multiple Gaming Platforms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Reddit
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Technology
News Break
Call of Duty: Warzone
Related
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition Might Eventually Add Mass Effect 3 Multiplayer

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition is finally here, and it seems that BioWare have gone out of their way to make sure that it lives up to its name. With multiple improvements and tweaks big and small, it improves upon the original trilogy in several ways, while it also packages almost all content released for the original trilogy into a single package. That includes over 40 DLC across three games- but there are some things that have been left out, of course.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition Might be a Megaton Release, Despite Being a Remaster

With a new generation of gaming hardware always comes a new crop of interesting games, many of which will be new IP. But with that will also come new capabilities for us to enjoy classics in new ways. Given that, and the fact that remasters are super popular these days, even when they are of games that aren’t even really that old, it should be no surprise that the original Mass Effect trilogy is getting the remastered treatment. While it’s true the Mass Effect games aren’t even really all that old and still generally look pretty good, Surely, there’s nothing inherently wrong with those games getting a new coat of paint and seeing official releases on more modern hardware. In fact, there’s a lot of good things about that which we’ll be going over, but considering that this is a remastered collection of a trilogy of games that are debatably some of the better games ever made, there is even more to be excited for. With that in mind, it’s fair to say that Mass Effect: Legendary Edition could very well be one of the bigger game releases of the year.
Video Gamesgamerant.com

Dr Disrespect Explains How Call of Duty: Warzone Players Can Use Controllers To Defeat Roze Skins

The Roze skin Rook has been causing problems for Call of Duty: Warzone since it was added to the game. Many players love to use the skin because they blend into dark environments, which causes other fans to grow frustrated, accusing the skin of offering an unfair advantage. Call of Duty: Warzone's developers claim to have fixed the skin, but the update has not done enough to solve many player's problems.
Video GamesPosted by
SlashGear

Nintendo Switch Animal Battle Royale trailer is two things: adorable and disturbing

The game Super Animal Royale is not made for little kids. It looks super cute – and it is! But it’s rated T for Teens – for all the violence it contains. This game comes from MODUS and Pixile Studios and was made to be a sort of alternate reality iteration of Battle Royale games like Fortnite and PUBG. In the Super Animal World, characters are excited to participate in a death match against one another for ultimate glory – and it’s sort of like Animal Crossing, too.
Video GamesGame Informer Online

Total War: Warhammer III Features Huge Survival Battles

Total War: Warhammer III is scheduled to arrive on PC this year, and we had a chance to dive in and try out one of the big new features: Survival battles. These are akin to major boss battles, and are huge in scale, size, scope, and time investment, and can be much more involved than a traditional Total War fight. Over the course of multiple skirmishes and large scale battles in the same space, you are tasked with recruiting and replenishing troops, building defenses, holding points, and potentially engaging in several battles simultaneously.
Video GamesComing Soon!

Final Fantasy Battle Royale Pre-Registration Begins

Those looking to experience a different side of Final Fantasy can sign up for the closed beta test of Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier. A mobile battle royal game set in the universe most famous for the adventures of Cloud Strife, The First Soldier features first and third-person action paired with more traditional FF magic.
Video Gameswaytoomany.games

Apex Legends: Legacy Update Is The Saviour Apex Needed

Apex Legends launched out of the shadows of Titanfall 2 back in February 2019 to huge support. It has the feel of Titanfall, an expansion of the lore following the main series’s story, and a coherent battle royale game focused around different legends with different abilities. While Apex has dealt with its fair share of issues, from gun and character balance, to the very shaky launch of the new season, entitled Legacy, the game is still running as strong, if not stronger than ever. That’s the point though, because even though this new season didn’t start on the best of terms with players, this may be the season that breaks Apex into the mainstream, and even gets eSports running.
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Super Animal Royale Is the PS5, PS4 Wildlife Battle Royale You Always Wanted

It’s anything but cutesy: Super Animal Royale is a top-down PlayStation 5 and PS4 multiplayer shooter, inspired by Battle Royale titles like Fortnite and Call of Duty: Warzone. “Collect, loot, and shoot your way to the top of the food chain,” the blurb pitches. The trailer’s got a bit of a Happy Tree Friends vibe to it, for all three of you who remember that show.
Video Gamespsu.com

Hunter’s Arena: Legends Is A Demon Hunting Battle Royale Launching Into Closed Beta On PS5 And PS4 Next Week

Mantisco, the team behind Hunter’s Arena: Legends have announced that its battle royale game will be launching into closed beta on PS5 and PS4 on May 14, 2021. Announced on the PlayStation Blog, the title is a 30 player PvP and PvE battle royale set in the age of Demon Hunters. As a Hunter, you will fight demons that have appeared, all while taking on other Hunters trying to achieve the same goal as you. PvE enemies will be located in high-risk dungeons with their own bosses, allowing you to gain the upper hand in matches.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Fortnite Might Soon Get a New PvE Survival Mode

New information indicates that Fortnite will soon receive Daybreak mode - a PvE open-world mode focused on survival. As reported by Eurogamer patch 16.40 for Fortnite includes information enabling us to believe that soon the game will see a completely new game mode called Daybreak. It's supposed to be an open-world survival that will focus on PvE gameplay. The fact that Fortnite will receive new content was known for some time - the information was made public in connection with the lawsuit between Epic Games and Apple.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Apex Legends Dev Responds to Valkyrie's Ultimate Bug

A developer from Apex Legends responded to a Valkyrie Ultimate bug that was causing players to be pushed underneath the map. Apex Legends’ Season 9 was released on May 4. The season, titled “Apex Legends: Legacy,” brought on the usual suspects of weapon nerfs and buffs, legend tuning as well as new features such as the new Apex Legends Arenas game mode. But out of all the new changes additions, one of the most looked at was the new hero, Valkyrie.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Total War: Warhammer 3 Gameplay Showcases Survival Battle Between Armies

Following the cinematic trailer showcasing the Khorne and Kislev forces going to war, Total War: Warhammer 3 had its official gameplay reveal. It should be very familiar to players of the first two titles (and Total War games in general) with the ability to create formations of different units and command them accordingly. Check it out below.
Video GamesVentureBeat

Naraka: Bladepoint’s sword-fighting battle royale makes every encounter feel exciting

Battle royale has taken many forms in video games since PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds in 2017. And as we get last-player-standing versions of Tetris, Bomberman, and Super Mario Bros., it’s easy to assume that the giant-map shooter battle royales will remain the exclusive territory of Fortnite, Warzone, and a few others. But what we’ve learned over the years is that a few small changes can do a lot to make this type of game feel fresh. And that’s exactly what developer 24 Entertainment is doing with Naraka: Bladepoint.
Video Gamesfuturegamereleases.com

EA is silent on next-gen Battlefield 6 Battle Royale Game Mode

The upcoming next-gen Battlefield game was announced to be revealed in June 2021. Electronic Arts has officially discovered a couple of cool features coming to the game but had never revealed them in their entirety. They’re definitely scheduled for the big game reveal, or the big boom as many would say it. Given that, game modes and other Battlefield related stuff remain unknown. But the main curiosity among the players is whether or not Battlefield would get a respective Battle Royale game mode.