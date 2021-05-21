Overwatch 2 PvP Now 5 vs. 5, New Maps Revealed

Blizzard hosted an Overwatch 2 multiplayer reveal livestream overnight, and in it detailed a rather dramatic change coming in the future to the setup of online brawls. Matches will now contain two teams of five instead of the previous six, with the Tank class losing one of its slots when players can pick the character they wish to play as. This change also affects the original Overwatch game, and means squads can now pick between two Damage classes, two Support units, and just one Tank. This is said to take effect in the near future.