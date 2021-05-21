Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Geekbench listing reveals Snapdragon 888 processor and series RAM downgrade

The OnePlus 9 Pro is a highly polished, well-rounded flagship that is in contention for the best Android phone of the year so far. But OnePlus is aiming higher than that — it wants to be seen as the best phone, period. To do that, it’ll have to take on more than just Samsung, but Apple as well. So in this piece, we’re going to compare the OnePlus 9 Pro against the iPhone 12 Pro.