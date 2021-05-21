newsbreak-logo
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Geekbench listing reveals Snapdragon 888 processor and series RAM downgrade

By Daniel R Deakin
notebookcheck.net
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Galaxy S21 FE smartphone from Samsung was always going to turn up with either an Exynos 2100 chip or Snapdragon 888 processor, and it appears it is the latter that has been chosen to power the South Korean company’s upcoming Fan Edition smartphone. A Geekbench record for a device with the model number “SM-G990B”, which has already been associated with the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, includes CPU information and cluster information that correlates to the specs of the Snapdragon 888.

