Miroma Ventures said Tuesday that it will invest $100 million over the next few years into consumer brands and media startups through its first formal fund. The London-based firm will deploy the capital over the next three to four years, and investments will be a mix of cash and services, founder and CEO Marc Boyan said in an interview. Miroma Ventures has led investments in media brands like Contented and marketing companies like New Stance and Twelve A.M., per Crunchbase, and Boyan’s personal investments include ClassPass, Pinterest, and Who What Wear.