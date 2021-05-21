newsbreak-logo
Video Games

Raven didn't mention it gave Call of Duty: Warzone's Rebirth Island a fantastic lighting makeover

Eurogamer.net
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRaven Software has done a great job in recent weeks with Call of Duty: Warzone patch notes. It's detailed changes and explained its thinking behind them. But one change it failed to mention that arrived as part of this week's mid-season three update was a lighting makeover for Rebirth Island.

