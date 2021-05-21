These are the best 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2021 cases: Procase, Spigen, Otterbox, and more!

The new Apple iPad Pro is here. It is arguably the best tablet money can buy in 2021 with its insanely powerful M1 chip and the 12.9-inch mini-LED screen. If you are spending over a thousand dollars getting this exciting new iPad, it is a good idea to invest a bit more to get some protection for it. You can choose from a number of good cases that are available on the market with different levels of functionality and protection. To make this easy for you, we have selected some of the best iPad Pro cases that you can buy today.