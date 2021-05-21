These are the best 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2021 cases: Procase, Spigen, Otterbox, and more!

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleThe new Apple iPad Pro is here. It is arguably the best tablet money can buy in 2021 with its insanely powerful M1 chip and the 12.9-inch mini-LED screen. If you are spending over a thousand dollars getting this exciting new iPad, it is a good idea to invest a bit more to get some protection for it. You can choose from a number of good cases that are available on the market with different levels of functionality and protection. To make this easy for you, we have selected some of the best iPad Pro cases that you can buy today.

TechnologyT3.com

M1 iPad Pro is faster than an i9 16-inch MacBook Pro, new tests show

At its launch, Apple told us that the new fifth-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro (M1, 2021) was fast but the latest benchmark scores show just how fast. Over five tests, the new iPad Pro was more than 50% faster than the fourth-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro. In fact, its scores are so fast that it even beats a top-spec 16-inch MacBook Pro with Intel i9 processor.
TechnologyGizmodo

The Best Apps For Editing Video on the iPad Pro

The new 12.9-inch iPad Pro is being positioned as a professional-level computing device, with features like the M1 chip, the super-bright Liquid Retina XDR display and the P3 wide color gamut likely to make the tablet an appealing option for movie makers. But with no Final Cut Pro for iPad available (yet), what’s the best video editing app for the iPad Pro? Here are a few alternatives.
TechnologyPosted by
Popular Science

Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch review: The screen will spoil you

Even before its most recent update, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro felt like a flex. Take the biggest iPad out in public and there was a good chance it would be the prettiest display in the room, even compared to high-end laptops. The new iPad Pro, which Apple announced earlier this month, raises the bar even higher when it comes to beautiful screens.
Electronicsidownloadblog.com

The new 24-inch iMac, M1 iPad Pro, and new Apple TV 4K will be in stores Friday, May 21

It’s almost May 21, which means it’s almost launch day for Apple’s new products. And Apple is here to keep the new products fresh in our minds ahead of that day. Back in April, which feels like forever ago, Apple unveiled a range of new products. That includes AirTag, the item tracker, and the purple iPhone 12/iPhone 12 mini. Those products already launched, but there are three other devices still waiting in the wings: the all-new 24-inch iMac with the M1 processor tucked inside, the M1-equipped iPad Pro, and the new Apple TV 4K.
Photographyiclarified.com

Photographer Austin Mann Reviews New 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro

Photographer Austin Mann shared his thoughts on using the new 12.9-inch Apple M1 iPad Pro for image editing in a recent blog post. I ingested my images, backed them up, made selects, and edited them all on the new 12.9" iPad Pro with M1 chip connected to the 32" Pro Display XDR in our 25' Airstream Flying Cloud. It’s been a blast and below are my thoughts and observations for photographers considering the new iPad Pro.
Technology9to5Mac

12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro arrives earlier than expected for a lucky customer

Apple isn’t expected to officially start selling the M1 iPad Pro until May 21. Although some customers have already received a notification that their tablets are shipping, a lucky customer already got their M1 12.9-inch iPad Pro. Posted on Reddit, user ‘PeterDragon50’ says they placed his order when pre-orders started...
Electronicsiphonelife.com

Best Power Banks & Chargers for Mac & iPad Pro

Even though Apple products have made remarkable strides in battery life performance, they still haven't quite made it to a full day of non-stop use. And with the iPad Pro and Mac line moving their charging connectors to USB-C, the old USB charging bricks no longer suffice. This article takes a look at three power-related products to help you decide which one may be best for your mobile computing work and play styles.
Electronicswccftech.com

Best Bluetooth Mouse Available for M1 iPad Pro [List]

This is a list of the best Bluetooth mouse you can buy today for your M1-powered iPad Pro. There are a handful of options to choose from. Take Your Productivity to the Next Level with these Bluetooth Mouse for M1 iPad Pro. We are not going to tell you that...
Technologypocketnow.com

2021 11-inch iPad Pro: Here’s why it’s lacking the mini-LED display

The new iPad Pro launched earlier this year by Apple introduced some key upgrades such as 5G, Thunderbolt port, and of course, the powerful M1 chip that also ticks at the heart of recent Mac hardware. However, one major upgrade that is exclusive to the larger 12.9-inch iPad Pro is the mini-LED display, or Liquid Retina XDR display in Apple lingo. Wondering why?
ElectronicsApple Insider

Mini LED production woes push 12.9-inch iPad Pro orders into July

Apple manufacturing partners are reportedly facing difficulties producing key components for the recently announced iPad Pro lineup, pushing availability of the flagship tablet into July. Unveiled at a special media event in April, the new iPad Pro line features the top-end 12.9-inch iPad Pro with Liquid Retina XDR display. Production...
TechnologyFort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel

The best iPad for drawing

Over the course of its evolution, the simplicity and user-friendly design of the Apple iPad has introduced many first-time users to the exciting creative possibilities offered by Apple devices. If you’re an artist looking for another way to draw or wanting to supplement your current digital illustration workflow with a more portable option, an iPad is a versatile device.