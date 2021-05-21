Stacey Reveals Her Favorite Memories From ‘Must Do Disney’

Everyone wants a ‘real’ lightsaber, right? There have been so many different videos on how to make a real-life lightsaber that one can hardly type the words in a google search without dozens of articles coming up about how it’s impractical, dangerous, or has been done in a certain way that’s impressive but not nearly the same as the movie. There have been lightsabers that are actually super-hot torches that are used to cut through steel, and lightsabers that are rods that are super-heated and can also melt through solid objects. As of yet though there is no ‘real’ lightsaber that can perform as those in the movies do, but there are plenty of lightsabers that have been constructed that are pretty impressive. The actual blade works on the same concept as a tape measure since at the flick of a button the blade will extend and light up, creating the neat illusion that one is holding an actual lightsaber in their hand. It won’t cut or burn a person or even singe clothing, but the effect is still pretty cool since it’s a new design and something that’s far beyond the telescopic toys that are sold in so many stores. One can only imagine what this beauty would cost though, especially since it would appear that it’s going to be featured as part of the experience that people can purchase once 2022 comes around. In other words, it is a privilege that a person can manage to purchase if they’re able to get to Disney World and pay for the Star Wars: Galactic Cruiser attraction that is bound to draw a lot of people in within the coming year. As for the lightsaber, if one has the type of ingenuity that’s required and can find the necessary components then it’s very likely that a person could make their own for a lot cheaper than this thing is going to cost.