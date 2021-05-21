newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Stacey Reveals Her Favorite Memories From ‘Must Do Disney’

By Kelly Coffey
Inside the Magic
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMust Do Disney is a fan-favorite show that follows host, Stacey, around Walt Disney World Resort as she visits all of the theme parks, the two water parks, and Disney Springs to showcase what the “must dos” of Disney World are to Guests staying on property. Since 2005, Stacey has...

insidethemagic.net
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Springs#Disney Resort#Walt Disney World#Cool Moments#Twitter Moments#Vacation#Time#Must Do Disney#Disney World Resort Tv#Disney Host#Treasure#Instagram Profile#Vo Buzz Weekly#Commercials#Earth#Fan Base#Voice Over Work#Things#Official Website
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Disney
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Travellaughingplace.com

Photos: A World Of Voices at Walt Disney World’s Disney Springs

We were at Disney Springs earlier and took in many of the sights and sounds of the Walt Disney World shopping and Dining district, and also checked out the new World of Voices exhibits in place. The month of May marks Asian Pacific American Heritage Month, and Disney Springs is...
Travelallears.net

Which Disney World Park Continues to Have the HIGHEST Wait Times?

This week took a bit of a spooky twist as Disney World celebrated Halfway to Halloween festivities in the parks!. While we were enjoying a bit of Fall in the Spring, we enjoyed our favorite attractions (and that sunny weather). And, we’re breaking down what the average wait times were like in Disney World this past week!
LifestyleABC News

Disney+ Favorites Decorate Downtown Disney District at Disneyland Resort

If you’re anything like me, you’ve been enjoying the latest releases and greatest favorites from Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more on Disney+. Now you can find fun photo opportunities and art decorating the Downtown Disney District at Disneyland Resort celebrating movies and series coming to the streaming service.
MusicGamespot

Disney World reveals Boo Bash Halloween Celebration

Hot on the heels of Disneyland opening in California, Walt Disney World has revealed how it'll be celebrating Halloween. While the park won't be doing its traditional Mickey's Not So Scary Halloween Party this year, it has lined up an alternative. kicks off on August 10 and runs select nights through October 31, after Magic Kingdom closes.
PhotographyABC News

Capturing Magical Memories with Disney PhotoPass Service

For years, Disney PhotoPass Service has been the go-to for families to capture magical moments, and it’s a favorite of our planDisney panelists, mostly because the entire family gets to be in the picture! It meant no more Disney vacations with no pictures of mom, dad or your favorite uncle. What a relief! However, Disney PhotoPass Service is so much more than whole family photos! Let us explain by sharing some of the planDisney favorite options as well as some tips for linking your Disney PhotoPass memories to your My Disney Experience account:
EntertainmentInside the Magic

Fan-Favorite Disney Show Returns With Many Changes

For the first time in forever, Disney World finally brought back a show to their parks! At Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Festival of the Lion King is finally back, but there are changes. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Disney World has had to say goodbye for now to a lot...
Shoppingthekingdominsider.com

Our Favorite Disney Target Finds!

We absolutely love a good Target find and especially when it includes something Disney! We decided to take a look around and find a few of our favorite items we came across and share them with you! Want to spend the night in and play a game of Mandalorian Monopoly or cuddle up with a cozy pullover? How about a trip with one of these adorable FUL luggage bags. Everything you need that is Disneystyle we have you covered.
Traveldisneydining.com

Tips & Tricks for Taking a Toddler to Walt Disney World

Many people will tell you not to take your toddler to Disney World. Some people feel it’s a waste of money since the little one won’t remember the trip, while others think it’s simply too much work. In our opinion, if you want to take your toddler to experience the magic of Disney, you should go for it! Seeing their favorite characters in real life will be truly magical for these tiny Disney-goers, and while they may or may not remember it later in life, you certainly will, and these memories are ones you will treasure forever. All that said, there are some things you should know before you jump into a Disney World trip with a toddler. In this article we will discuss some of our favorite tips and tricks for ensuring you and your toddler have an awesome Disney trip you will look back on fondly.
MoviesTVOvermind

Disney Reveals New “Real” Lightsabers in Awesome Video

Everyone wants a ‘real’ lightsaber, right? There have been so many different videos on how to make a real-life lightsaber that one can hardly type the words in a google search without dozens of articles coming up about how it’s impractical, dangerous, or has been done in a certain way that’s impressive but not nearly the same as the movie. There have been lightsabers that are actually super-hot torches that are used to cut through steel, and lightsabers that are rods that are super-heated and can also melt through solid objects. As of yet though there is no ‘real’ lightsaber that can perform as those in the movies do, but there are plenty of lightsabers that have been constructed that are pretty impressive. The actual blade works on the same concept as a tape measure since at the flick of a button the blade will extend and light up, creating the neat illusion that one is holding an actual lightsaber in their hand. It won’t cut or burn a person or even singe clothing, but the effect is still pretty cool since it’s a new design and something that’s far beyond the telescopic toys that are sold in so many stores. One can only imagine what this beauty would cost though, especially since it would appear that it’s going to be featured as part of the experience that people can purchase once 2022 comes around. In other words, it is a privilege that a person can manage to purchase if they’re able to get to Disney World and pay for the Star Wars: Galactic Cruiser attraction that is bound to draw a lot of people in within the coming year. As for the lightsaber, if one has the type of ingenuity that’s required and can find the necessary components then it’s very likely that a person could make their own for a lot cheaper than this thing is going to cost.
Apparelallears.net

Your New Favorite Disney Crocs Are Now Available Online!

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. When it comes to integrating Disney touches into your wardrobe, there are plenty of ways to add a little magic to your personal style!. tons of Disney tees and...
LifestylePosted by
Mashed

What You Should Absolutely Never Eat At Disney World (And What You Should Eat Instead)

The blissfully unaware could easily write off Walt Disney World as the home of theme park fare that's riddled with vapid, flavorless dishes churned out in high volume, but they'd be dead wrong. With a little faith, trust, pixie dust (and research), it's very easy to have a great meal while visiting the most magical place on Earth. But on the flip side, it is just as easy to have something that leaves much to be desired. We're about to fill you in on the 411 of the gastronomical hotbed that lies beyond the churros and hot dogs. After all, the central Florida attraction is home to one of the nation's top agave-spirit bars, award-winning food festivals, the only master sommelier-owned wine bar in the state, a AAA Five-star diamond award-winning restaurant, private member's only clubs, and plenty of celebrity-fueled ventures. Shall we continue?
Lifestylethathashtagshow.com

Disney Reveals Concept Art For Onboard The Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Hotel

The recently released Art of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge book has a TON of concept artworks, sketches, blueprints, photographs, and more from the creative process behind Walt Disney Imagineering. One such concept became a reality: the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser at Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World. The book provides a first look at some pretty cool-looking art of what you’ll see inside of the 2-day adventure hotel experience.
MoviesNBC Bay Area

Emma Stone Reveals Her Favorite Part of Transforming Into Disney Villain Cruella De Vil

Hide your puppies! Cruella de Vil is back -- and more fashionable than ever. Emma Stone and Emma Thompson star in the highly-anticipated Disney+ film. Stone plays the titular classic Disney villain first made famous by the 1961 animated film "101 Dalmatians." Glenn Close portrayed the fur-obsessed fashion designer in the 1996 live action adaptation, and now 25 years later, Stone makes her debut as a Disney icon.
Books & Literaturetheeverygirl.com

13 Books That Will Give You Travel Vibes Even if You Can’t Actually Go Anywhere

My travel skills are less than developed, as I didn’t enter an airport until I was 22 years old. But my yearning for travel is just getting started, and lately, I’m turning to wanderlust books to give me all the travel vibes without having to leave my couch. Whether it’s a twisty thriller in a cool city or a romance on a quant beach, I’m mentally planning it all from my toasty studio apartment. If you want to get in on the fun too, here are the books I recommend for all sorts of travel dreams—from beaches to deserts to cities and more.
Anaheim, CAthedirect.com

Disney Reveals Spider-Man Merch From Tom Holland-Featured Avengers Campus Attraction

Major theme parks are beginning to reopen all over the world, giving fans from multiple fandoms the chance to ride classic attractions and make memories that last a lifetime. Included in this rush is the ever-popular Disneyland in Anaheim, California, which has taken its time of closure to add some exciting new attractions for fans of Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars alike.
LifestyleTheme Park Insider

Walt Disney World Reveals 50th Anniversary Nametags

The 18-month "The World’s Most Magical Celebration" kicks off October 1 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World's opening on that date in 1971. Disney typically rolls out a special nametag design for each resort anniversary, and this one reflects the "EARidescent" design motif that Disney World has selected for its 50th birthday.